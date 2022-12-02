Moorhead Spuds win against Bemidji Lumberjacks in overtime

With no decisive score in regulation, the Moorhead Spuds' home game against the Bemidji Lumberjacks ran into overtime on Tuesday. Moorhead snatched the win with a final score of 4-3.

Moorhead's Jace Blythe scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting Spuds opened strong, with Aaron Reierson scoring early into the first period, a goal assisted by Mason Kraft and Dalton Songstad.

The Lumberjacks tied the game 1-1 with a goal from Nick Yavarow late in the first, assisted by Wyatt Mattfield and Benjamin O'Leary.

Wyatt Mattfield took the lead in the middle of the third period, assisted by Benjamin O'Leary.

Aaron Reierson tied the game 2-2 less than a minute later, assisted by Mason Kraft and Colby Krier.

Nick Yavarow took the lead just one minute later, assisted by Noah Mannausau.

Ian Ness tied the game 3-3 just one minute later, assisted by Colby Krier and Mason Kraft. With this tie the game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 1:36 before Jace Blythe scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Caleb Alderson.

Next up:

The Spuds travel to Andover on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Andover Hockey Rink. The Lumberjacks will face Duluth East on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Bemidji Community Arena.