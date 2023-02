The Moorhead Spuds defeated the Rogers Royals 4-1 on Tuesday.

The Spuds scored four goals in second period an held the lead 4-1 going in to the second break.

Next up:

The Spuds will travel to the Lakeville North Panthers on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Ames Arena. The Royals will face Spring Lake Park on the road on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Fogerty Arena.