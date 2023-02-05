Moorhead Spuds pull ahead in the third to defeat Elk River/Zimmerman Elks

The Moorhead Spuds were victorious at home against the Elk River/Zimmerman Elks. After two periods, the teams were tied at 0, but Moorhead pulled away in the third, winning the game 3-0.

The Spuds first took the lead first minute, with a goal from Caleb Alderson, assisted by Garrett Lindberg and Mason Kraft.

Ian Ness increased the lead to 2-0 seven minutes later, assisted by Parker Gast and Colby Krier.

The Spuds made it 3-0 when Aaron Reierson scored the first goal, assisted by Mason Kraft and Aiden Dufault late into the third period. That left the final score at 3-0.

Next up:

The Elks play against Centennial on Thursday at 5 p.m. CST at Moorhead Sports Center. The Spuds will face Rogers on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Centennial Sports Arena.