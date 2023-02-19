Moorhead Spuds keep on winning and now have seven straight wins

It was smooth sailing for the Moorhead Spuds as they claimed another victory on Saturday against the Hill-Murray Pioneers, making it seven in a row. They won 4-2 over Hill-Murray.

The Spuds took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Parker Gast. Joe Kortan and Jack Arnold assisted.

Aaron Reierson scored early into the second period, assisted by Garrett Lindberg and Caleb Alderson.

Six minutes into the period, Ian Ness scored a goal, assisted by Joe Kortan, making the score 3-0.

The Pioneers made it 3-1 with a goal from Jude Bonin.

Parker Gast increased the lead to 4-1 early in the third period, assisted by Jack Arnold and Ian Ness.

Graham Greeder narrowed the gap to 4-2 eight minutes later.

Coming up:

The Pioneers host East Ridge on Saturday at 5 p.m. CST. The Spuds will face Brainerd on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Moorhead Sports Center.