Moorhead Spuds got a shut out against Lakeville North Panthers

The Moorhead Spuds picked up a decisive home win against the Lakeville North Panthers. The game ended in a shutout, 3-0.

The Spuds took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Ian Ness. Brooks Cullen and Parker Gast assisted.

The Spuds' Cullen Wilson increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first, assisted by Abe Carlson.

3-0 came from Mason Kraft who increased the Spuds' lead, assisted by Garrett Lindberg, early in the second period.

The Spuds chalked up four straight home wins.

Next games:

Both teams are back in action on Thursday, with the Spuds hosting the Cadets at 12 p.m. CST at Dakotah! Ice Center - The Tradition Holiday Invitational and the Panthers visiting the Lakers at 7:30 p.m. CST at Dakotah! Ice Center - The Tradition Holiday Invitational.