Moorhead Spuds get the better of Buffalo Bison

The Moorhead Spuds got away with a win on Saturday in their home game against the Buffalo Bison. The game finished 2-1.

Moorhead's Aaron Reierson scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting Bison took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Lex Preugschas. Griffin Valli assisted.

Aaron Reierson scored early in the second period, assisted by Mason Kraft and Joe Kortan.

Aaron Reierson then tallied a goal as he scored yet again, six minutes into the period, making the score 2-1. Joe Kortan assisted. With that, the Spuds turned the game around.

Coming up:

The Bison play against Bemidji on Friday at 6 p.m. CST at St. Michael-Albertville Arena. The Spuds will face STMA on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CST at Buffalo Civic Center.