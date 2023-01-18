Moorhead Spuds decide the game with three goals in third period

In the first two periods of the game, the road-team Fargo Davies Eagles held out fine against the Moorhead Spuds. Moorhead fought back in the third period and won the game 6-1.

The hosting Spuds took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Joe Kortan. Ian Ness assisted.

Aaron Reierson scored early into the second period, assisted by Mason Kraft and Caleb Alderson.

Four minutes into the period, Andrew Aipperspach scored a goal, assisted by Grant Matter and Skylar Seckerson, making the score 2-1.

Spuds' Caleb Alderson tallied a goal seven minutes into the period, making the score 3-1. Mason Kraft and Aaron Reierson assisted.

The Spuds increased the lead to 4-1 early in the third period when Parker Gast found the back of the net, assisted by Colby Krier.

Aaron Reierson increased the lead to 5-1 two minutes later, assisted by Caleb Alderson and Kai Weigel.

Brooks Cullen increased the lead to 6-1 three minutes later, assisted by Aaron Reierson.