Moorhead Spuds beat Roseau Rams and continue winning run

The game between the Moorhead Spuds and the Roseau Rams on Tuesday finished 3-0. The result means Moorhead has six straight wins.

The Spuds opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Joe Kortan scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Ian Ness and Jack Arnold.

Aaron Reierson scored early into the second period, assisted by Mason Kraft and Caleb Alderson.

The Spuds made it 3-0 when Caleb Alderson found the back of the net, assisted by Mason Kraft and Colby Krier late in the third period. That left the final score at 3-0.

Next games:

The Spuds travel to Hill-Murray on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST at Aldrich Ice Arena. The Rams host East Grand Forks to play the Green Wave on Thursday at 6 p.m. CST at East Grand Forks Civic Arena.