Monticello Moose win on the road against Northern Lakes Lightning

The Monticello Moose won when they visited the Northern Lakes Lightning on Tuesday. The final score was 7-3.

The visiting Moose took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Tyler Miller. Tyler Bitz assisted.

The Lightning tied it up 1-1 with a goal from Jerome Martin late in the first, assisted by Wyatt Balmer and Logan Verville.

The second period ended with a 4-1 lead for the Moose.

The Lightning narrowed the gap to 4-2, after only 16 seconds into the third period when Logan Verville scored, assisted by Christian Crutcher and Easton Anderson.

The Moose increased the lead to 5-2 within the first minute of the third period when Roman Thompson netted one yet again, assisted by Landen Scherber and Gunnar Simon.

Roman Thompson increased the lead to 6-2 three minutes later, assisted by Landen Scherber and Gunnar Simon.

Robbie Harris increased the lead to 7-2 one minute later, assisted by Alec Mayer.

Nicholas Brunkhorst narrowed the gap to 7-3 three minutes later, assisted by Noah Miles.

The win over the Lightning means that the Moose have four road wins in a row.

Coming up:

In the next round on Thursday, the Lightning will face Detroit Lakes at home at 7 p.m. CST at Breezy Point Hockey Center, while the Moose host St. Cloud Cathedral at 7 p.m. CST at Municipal Athletic Complex.