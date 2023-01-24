Monticello Moose win on the road against Mound-Westonka/Watertown-Mayer White Hawks

The Monticello Moose won when they visited the Mound-Westonka/Watertown-Mayer White Hawks on Monday. The final score was 9-1.

The visiting team took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Andrew Roff.

The Moose increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Robbie Harris in the middle of the first, assisted by Quintin Brooks and Alec Mayer.

The Moose's Landen Scherber increased the lead to 3-0 halfway through the first.

The Moose scored six goals in second period an held the lead 9-0 going in to the second break.

The White Hawks narrowed the gap to 9-1 within the first minute when August Novack scored, assisted by Joseph Pouchnik.

Next up:

The White Hawks travel to Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Litchfield Civic Arena. The Moose host Northern Edge to play the Northern Edge players on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at East Bethel Ice Arena.