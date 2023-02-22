Sponsored By
High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Boys

Monticello Moose win knock out game against Pine City Area Dragons

The 2-1 win at home for the Monticello Moose against the Pine City Area Dragons means the Monticello Moose are through to the next round.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 22, 2023 12:12 AM

Monticello's Brady Bergstrom scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Moose took the lead when Tyler Miller scored assisted by Brayden Dunn and Robbie Harris.

The Dragons tied the score 1-1 three minutes into the period when McCall Leger scored the first goal.

The Moose made it 2-1 with a goal from Brady Bergstrom.

