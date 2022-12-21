Monticello Moose grab extra point vs. Pine City Area Dragons in overtime

The Pine City Area Dragons and the visiting Monticello Moose tied 3-3 in regulation on Tuesday. Monticello beat Pine City Area in overtime 4-3.

Monticello's Gunnar Simon scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting Moose started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Cam Schmitz scoring in the first minute, assisted by Tyler Bitz and Tyler Miller.

The Dragons' McCall Leger tied the game 1-1 in the first period, assisted by Hunter Haug and Ryder Youngbauer .

The Moose's Brady Bergstrom took the lead in the first period, assisted by Gunnar Simon.

Three goals were scored in the second period with the score being tied at 3-3 going in to the second break.

Just over two minutes in, Gunnar Simon scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Aidan Widmark.

Next up:

The Dragons play St. Paul Academy away on Monday at 1:45 p.m. CST at National Sports Center. The Moose will face St. Cloud at home on Wednesday at 7 p.m. CST at St. Cloud MAC - Granite City Showcase.