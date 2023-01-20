Monticello Moose get the better of Cambridge-Isanti Bluejackets

The Monticello Moose got away with a win on Thursday in their road game against the Cambridge-Isanti Bluejackets. The game finished 3-2.

Monticello's Landen Scherber scored the game-winning goal.

The Moose started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Alec Mayer scoring in the first period, assisted by Gunnar Simon and Roman Thompson.

Jake Larson scored late into the second period, assisted by Tyler Bitz and Tyler Miller.

The Bluejackets made it 2-1 with a goal from Finn Overby.

Wyatt Nutt tied it up 2-2 halfway through the third period, assisted by Caleb Wisen.

Landen Scherber took the lead six minutes later, assisted by Gunnar Simon and Cam Schmitz.

Next up:

The Bluejackets host the Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Isanti Ice Arena. The Moose will face Mound-Westonka/Watertown-Mayer on the road on Monday at 7 p.m. CST at David M Thaler Sports Center.