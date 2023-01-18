Monticello Moose beat Northern Edge

The Monticello Moose won their home game against Northern Edge on Tuesday, ending 13-1.

The Northern Edge players took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Loghan Croal. Aaron Smith and Cam Husby assisted.

The Moose tied the game 1-1 with a goal from Brayden Dunn in the middle of the first, assisted by Quintin Brooks and Brady Bergstrom.

The Moose's Cam Schmitz took the lead halfway through the first, assisted by Landen Scherber and Roman Thompson.

The Moose's Quintin Brooks increased the lead to 3-1 late into the first, assisted by Brayden Dunn and Brady Bergstrom.

The Moose scored six goals in second period an held the lead 9-1 going in to the second break.

Landen Scherber increased the lead to 10-1 early in the third period, assisted by Brodie Mich and Gunnar Simon.

Quintin Brooks increased the lead to 11-1 three minutes later, assisted by Brayden Dunn and Robbie Harris.

Jake Larson increased the lead to 12-1 seven minutes later.

Two minutes later, Matthew Raiche scored, assisted by Andrew Roff.

Coming up:

Both teams are back in action on Thursday, as the Moose host Cambridge-Isanti at 7 p.m. CST at Isanti Ice Arena and the Northern Edge players visits Proctor at 7 p.m. CST at East Bethel Ice Arena.