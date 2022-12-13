Moe strikes twice as Eden Prairie Eagles beat Duluth East Greyhounds

The Eden Prairie Eagles defeated the hosting Duluth East Greyhounds 8-2 on Saturday.

The Eagles started off strong and took the lead right after the beginning of the game with Mason Moe scoring in the first minute, assisted by Teddy Townsend and Connor Crowley.

Four goals were scored in the second period, and the Eagles led 5-0 going in to the third period.

Wyatt Peterson narrowed the gap to 5-1 early in the third period, assisted by Cole Christian and Grant Winkler.

Mason Moe increased the lead to 6-1 four minutes later, assisted by Teddy Townsend and Cole Saterdalen.

Caden Cole narrowed the gap to 6-2 less than a minute later, assisted by Aiden Spenningsby and Ian Christian.

Tate Bloch increased the lead to 7-2 three minutes later, assisted by Mason Moe and Teddy Townsend.

Connor Crowley increased the lead to 8-2 four minutes later, assisted by Tate Bloch and Andy Earl.

Next games:

The Greyhounds host Centennial on Tuesday at 5 p.m. CST at Essentia Duluth Heritage Center. The Eagles will face Elk River/Zimmerman on Thursday at 6 p.m. CST at Braemar Arena.