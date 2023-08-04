Minnetonka's Garry twins make St. Thomas commitment twice as nice

MINNETONKA, Minn. — The University of St. Thomas received not one, but two, new recruits on Saturday, July 29.

Twin brothers Gavin and Luke Garry announced their commitment to the Tommies after strong junior seasons that culminated in a Class AA state title for Minnetonka.

"St. Thomas reached out to me like a month or two after the season ended," said Luke, a 5-foot-10 winger. "Me and my brother took a visit there and we really liked the campus, we liked the direction that they're headed as a team, and they have a super nice new arena coming soon, so we thought it would be a really good fit for us."

Obviously, a big draw for the twins was the chance to play with each other even after their high school careers are over.

"I think there's just good people there and it's a great location for me since I'll be able to have my family at games," said Gavin, who lives about 20-30 minutes from UST's campus in St. Paul. "The biggest thing, honestly, was probably just the future that I saw with St. Thomas. They are a newer team right now but I think their future is very promising and to be a part of that is gonna be awesome. "

Minnetonka forward Luke Garry (10) fires off a shot at Andover goaltender Beau Altman (1) in the first period Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

Even though many people tend to think that twin siblings are either very similar or very different from each other, both brothers agreed that they have a few things in common but are also unique in their own ways.

Gavin is bigger in size, listed at 6-foot-2 and 185 pounds, and describes his game as being a two-way center. He likes being able to help out in the defensive zone while also generating offense as a playmaker. He was second on the Minnetonka squad in points in 2022-23 with 46 over 31 contests (20 goals, 26 assists). He had a good showing his sophomore year too, scoring at just over a point-per-game pace (10G-20A-30PTS in 27GP).

Luke's stature may be a bit smaller than his brother, listed at 5-foot-10 and 150 pounds, but he was an integral part of Minnetonka's state championship team this past season. He is an offense-generating winger who produced 12 goals and 13 assists for the Skippers in 2022-23, tied for seventh most on the roster. Those are pretty eye-popping numbers, especially considering Luke played his sophomore season on JV and then made the jump up to varsity this past season. He said it took him a while to get used to the varsity level but then felt he hit his stride after about eight games or so.

With the recent commitment from the Garry twins, St. Thomas seems to be creating a pretty Minnesotan-heavy prospect pool. Minnetonka also has another Tommie commit on the roster in rising senior Alex Lunski . Some of the other recent UST commits from the State of Hockey include Chase Cheslock (Rogers), Attila Lippai & Colton Jamieson (Cretin-Derham Hall), Will Ingemann (Wayzata), Bobby Cowan (Edina) and Henry Peterson (Hermantown).

Hill-Murray forward Jude Bonin (9) and Minnetonka forward Gavin Garry (15) go into the boards chasing the puck in the first period Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

The 18-year-old twins were originally born and raised in Elk River, Minnesota, for the first six or so years of their lives. Their father, John, played hockey and so did their older brother, so it just made sense for Luke and Gavin to eventually pick up the sport too.

The Garry twins then moved to a suburb of Toronto as their mother, Stacey, got a job there, until they eventually moved back to the Minnetonka area about four years later.

The brothers played for Minnetonka's youth association up until they were able to join the high school squad. The Skippers were an electric team in 2022-23 with a large amount of Division I talent on the roster. Minnetonka went 29-2 this past year and won the Class AA state title by posting a 2-1 victory over Edina in the final match.

"We thought we had a special group, we had a lot of good players and a lot of guys that cared for each other," said Gavin, who served as an alternate captain for the team.

"It was wild [to win a state championship] — you don't think it's real at first," he added. "You don't really realize what just happened but it settles in a few days later and you're kind of like 'wow, I can't believe that just happened.' You get to do it with all of your best buddies, and obviously with my brother too, so it was a special experience for sure."

This past summer, Gavin was drafted in the fourth round of the USHL Phase II Draft by the Sioux City Musketeers. During USHL camp this summer, he said that he received recruiting interest from a few different Division I programs, but St. Thomas ended up being his pick.

As for the upcoming season, both twins plan to be back at Minnetonka for the senior years. Gavin will play with Sioux City of the USHL before and after the high school season, but said that he'll be back for the Skippers in 2023-24.

Both Gavin and Luke will likely have to play a season or two of junior hockey after high school before joining the St. Thomas roster in likely the fall of 2025 or 2026. They aren't exactly sure what they'll major in at college yet, but are both considering something in the realm of business.