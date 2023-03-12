Sponsored By
Breaking News
High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Boys

Minnetonka wins second-ever state title, beats rival Edina

The championship match was a close one, but the Skippers came out on top 2-1. The game-winning goal was scored by sophomore Ashton Schultz.

Edina vs Minnetonka_2033.jpg
Minnetonka forward Ashton Schultz (11) makes the game winning goal over the shoulder of Edina defender Barrett Dexheimer (4) in the third period to win the State AA champion title Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live
Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
March 11, 2023 09:18 PM

ST. PAUL — Minnetonka's Ashton Schultz scored midway through the third period to give the Skippers their second state boys hockey tournament title, beating Edina 2-1 in the Class AA championship Saturday at Xcel Energy Center.

Edina had a late shot ring off both goalposts in the closing seconds of the game.

Minnetonka won its only previous title in 2018. It's the second time that the Skippers have faced off against Edina in the Class AA championship game. The Hornets previously met the Skippers in the 2010 title match, a day where Edina won 4-2, but now 13 years later, Minnetonka has avenged that loss.

Edina vs Minnetonka_2836.jpg
Minnetonka defender Liam Hupka (17) skates the State Class AA trophy to the fans after their win against Edina Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

Minnetonka's first goal was scored by Hagen Burrows. The junior forward shot a puck from below the goal line that bounced off the back of Edina netminder Robbie Clarkowski and into the net.

Things were quiet in the second frame, but the Hornets tied things up just 27 seconds into the third period as junior Bobby Cowan tapped in a goal from just in front of the Minnetonka crease.

In the third, Schultz received a drop pass from teammate Robby House, deked around his opponents, and shot to score Minnetonka's the game-winning goal.

Edina came oh-so-close to tying the game up as the seconds ticked down. A Hornet skater shot on an extra-attacker opportunity and the puck hit both posts and didn't go in.

This story will be updated.

Edina vs Minnetonka_1129.jpg
Minnetonka goaltender Kaizer Nelson (31) blocks a shot against Edina in the first period Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live
Edina vs Minnetonka_1129.jpg
1/23: Minnetonka goaltender Kaizer Nelson (31) blocks a shot against Edina in the first period Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Edina vs Minnetonka_1096.jpg
2/23: Minnetonka forward Sam Scheetz (21) has his shots blocked by Edina goaltender Robbie Clarkowski (1) in the first period Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Edina vs Minnetonka_1029.jpg
3/23: Edina defender Eddie Revenig (6) blocks a shot by Minnetonka defender John Stout (23) before it reaches Edina goaltender Robbie Clarkowski (1) in the first period Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Edina vs Minnetonka_0903.jpg
4/23: Minnetonka forward Luke Garry (10), Edina forward Jackson Nevers (18) and Minnetonka forward Gavin Garry (15) battle for the puck in the first period Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Edina vs Minnetonka_0192.jpg
5/23: Edina defender Barrett Dexheimer (4) weaves the puck through the players against Minnetonka in the first period Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Edina vs Minnetonka_0415.jpg
6/23: Edina forward Ryan Flaherty (11) moves the puck against Minnetonka in the first period Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Edina vs Minnetonka_0367.jpg
7/23: Minnetonka forward Hagen Burrows (19) reaches in to steal the puck from Edina forward Bobby Cowan (21) in the first period Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Edina vs Minnetonka_0493.jpg
8/23: Edina forward Bobby Cowan (21) tries to catch Minnetonka forward Max Krebsbach (8) and the puck in the first period Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Edina vs Minnetonka_0578.jpg
9/23: Minnetonka forward Javon Moore (22) takes a shot at the goal against Edina in the first period Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Edina vs Minnetonka_0632.jpg
10/23: Minnetonka forward Hagen Burrows (19) celebrates a goal against Minnetonka in the first period Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Edina vs Minnetonka_0246.jpg
11/23: Edina goaltender Robbie Clarkowski (1) blocks a shot against Minnetonka in the first period Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Edina vs Minnetonka_0271.jpg
12/23: Edina forward Ryan Flaherty (11) gets pushed off his path by Minnetonka defender John Stout (23) with no shot at Minnetonka goaltender Kaizer Nelson (31) in the first period Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Edina vs Minnetonka_0156.jpg
13/23: Edina forward John Warpinski (22) takes the puck past Minnetonka forward Javon Moore (22) in the first period Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Edina vs Minnetonka_0093.jpg
14/23: oMinnetonka forward Jack Sand (9) and Edina defender Caden Morgan (7) go into the boards chasing the puck in the first period Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Edina vs Minnetonka_2905.jpg
15/23: Minnetonka celebrates with fans after winning the State Class AA trophy for their win against Edina Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Edina vs Minnetonka_2749.jpg
16/23: Edina players could only watch as Minnetonka celebrates their State Class AA title win Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Edina vs Minnetonka_2836.jpg
17/23: Minnetonka defender Liam Hupka (17) skates the State Class AA trophy to the fans after their win against Edina Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Edina vs Minnetonka_2578.jpg
18/23: Minnetonka students start their celebration with seconds left on the clock as Minnetonka beats Edina for the State AA championship title Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Edina vs Minnetonka_2697.jpg
19/23: There were hugs and disbelief as Minnetonka celebrates their State Class AA title win against Edina Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Edina vs Minnetonka_2280.jpg
20/23: Edina defender Mike Mason (20) Edina forward John Halverson (10) and Edina forward John Halverson (10) work for the puck in the third period Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Edina vs Minnetonka_2836.jpg
21/23: Minnetonka defender Liam Hupka (17) skates the State Class AA trophy to the fans after their win against Edina Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Edina vs Minnetonka_2905.jpg
22/23: Minnetonka celebrates with fans after winning the State Class AA trophy for their win against Edina Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Edina vs Minnetonka_2578.jpg
23/23: Minnetonka students start their celebration with seconds left on the clock as Minnetonka beats Edina for the State AA championship title Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

MINNETONKA 2, EDINA 1

MTKA: 1-0-1—2
EDINA: 0-0-1—1

First period scoring — MTKA, Hagen Burrows (Gavin Garry, Javon Moore) 11:01 (pp)
Penalties — EDINA, Bobby Cowan (tripping) 9:43

Second period scoring — None
Penalties — MTKA, Jack Sand (tripping) 2:05

Third period scoring — EDINA, Bobby Cowan (unassisted) 0:27; MTKA, Ashton Schultz (Robby House) 8:25
Penalties — MTKA, Burrows (holding) 5:41; EDINA, Mike Mason (roughing) 5:41; MTKA, Burrows (tripping) 12:48

SOG: MTKA, 7-3-5—15; EDINA, 7-7-9—23

Goalie Saves: MTKA, Kaizer Nelson 7-7-8—22 (1GA); EDINA, Robbie Clarkowski 6-3-4—13 (2GA)

Penalties-minutes: MTKA, 3-6; EDINA, 2-4
Power-play goals-opportunities: MTKA, 1-1; EDINA, 0-2

Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
Sydney Wolf is a reporter for The Rink Live, primarily covering youth and high school hockey. She joined the team in November of 2021 and graduated from St. Cloud State University with a degree in Mass Communications and a minor in Writing and Rhetoric Studies.
