Minnetonka wins second-ever state title, beats rival Edina

ST. PAUL — Minnetonka's Ashton Schultz scored midway through the third period to give the Skippers their second state boys hockey tournament title, beating Edina 2-1 in the Class AA championship Saturday at Xcel Energy Center.

Edina had a late shot ring off both goalposts in the closing seconds of the game.

Minnetonka won its only previous title in 2018. It's the second time that the Skippers have faced off against Edina in the Class AA championship game. The Hornets previously met the Skippers in the 2010 title match, a day where Edina won 4-2, but now 13 years later, Minnetonka has avenged that loss.

Minnetonka defender Liam Hupka (17) skates the State Class AA trophy to the fans after their win against Edina Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

Minnetonka's first goal was scored by Hagen Burrows. The junior forward shot a puck from below the goal line that bounced off the back of Edina netminder Robbie Clarkowski and into the net.

Things were quiet in the second frame, but the Hornets tied things up just 27 seconds into the third period as junior Bobby Cowan tapped in a goal from just in front of the Minnetonka crease.

In the third, Schultz received a drop pass from teammate Robby House, deked around his opponents, and shot to score Minnetonka's the game-winning goal.

Edina came oh-so-close to tying the game up as the seconds ticked down. A Hornet skater shot on an extra-attacker opportunity and the puck hit both posts and didn't go in.

This story will be updated.

Minnetonka goaltender Kaizer Nelson (31) blocks a shot against Edina in the first period Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

MINNETONKA 2, EDINA 1

MTKA: 1-0-1—2

EDINA: 0-0-1—1

First period scoring — MTKA, Hagen Burrows (Gavin Garry, Javon Moore) 11:01 (pp)

Penalties — EDINA, Bobby Cowan (tripping) 9:43

Second period scoring — None

Penalties — MTKA, Jack Sand (tripping) 2:05

Third period scoring — EDINA, Bobby Cowan (unassisted) 0:27; MTKA, Ashton Schultz (Robby House) 8:25

Penalties — MTKA, Burrows (holding) 5:41; EDINA, Mike Mason (roughing) 5:41; MTKA, Burrows (tripping) 12:48

SOG: MTKA, 7-3-5—15; EDINA, 7-7-9—23

Goalie Saves: MTKA, Kaizer Nelson 7-7-8—22 (1GA); EDINA, Robbie Clarkowski 6-3-4—13 (2GA)

Penalties-minutes: MTKA, 3-6; EDINA, 2-4

Power-play goals-opportunities: MTKA, 1-1; EDINA, 0-2