Minnetonka Skippers win over Chaska Hawks

The Minnetonka Skippers have won their knockout game against the Chaska Hawks 4-0, securing their spot in the next round of the playoffs.

The hosting Skippers took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Luke Garry. Ashton Schultz and Danny Pasqua assisted.

Ashton Schultz scored early into the second period, assisted by Robby House and Luke Garry.

Halfway through, Gavin Garry scored a goal, making the score 3-0.

The Skippers made it 4-0 when Javon Moore found the back of the net, assisted by Hagen Burrows late into the third period. That left the final score at 4-0.