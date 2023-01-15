Minnetonka Skippers win at home against Duluth East Greyhounds

The Minnetonka Skippers won the home game against the Duluth East Greyhounds 4-1 on Saturday.

The Greyhounds took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Makoto Sudoh.

The Skippers tied the game 1-1 with a goal from Gavin Garry in the first period, assisted by Danny Klaers and Hagen Burrows.

The Skippers made it 2-1 early into the second period when John Stout scored, assisted by Javon Moore and Gavin Garry.

Luke Garry increased the lead to 3-1 in the third period, assisted by Ryan Holzer and Jack Sand.

Ashton Schultz increased the lead to 4-1 eight minutes later, assisted by Jack Sand and Liam Hupka.

Coming up:

The Skippers are set to face Chaska at 7 p.m. CST at Chaska Community Center, while the Greyhounds face Duluth Denfeld at 7 p.m. CST at Essentia Duluth Heritage Center. Both games are set for Tuesday.