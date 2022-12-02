Minnetonka Skippers win 8-2 at home against Rochester Mayo Spartans

The Minnetonka Skippers won at home on Friday, handing the Rochester Mayo Spartans a defeat 8-2.

The hosting Skippers took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Javon Moore. Hagen Burrows assisted.

The Spartans tied the game 1-1 in the first period when Jacob Brown scored, assisted by Cohen Ruskell and Alec Mcbane.

The Spartans took the lead with a goal from Ethan Dennis in the middle of the first, assisted by Jacob Brown and Gavin Black.

The Skippers' John Stout tied the game 2-2 late into the first, assisted by Hagen Burrows.

The second period ended with a 5-2 lead for the Skippers.

The Skippers increased the lead to 6-2, after only 19 seconds into the third period when Gavin Garry beat the goalie, assisted by John Stout.

John Stout increased the lead to 7-2 five minutes later, assisted by Sam Sheetz.

Hagen Burrows increased the lead to 8-2 just one minute later, assisted by Gavin Garry.

Next games:

Both teams play on Saturday, with the Skippers hosting the Andover Huskies at 5:30 p.m. CST at Pagel Activitiy Center, and the Spartans playing the Storm at 7 p.m. CST at Pagel Activity Center.