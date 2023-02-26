Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Boys

Minnetonka Skippers win 3-1 at home against Shakopee Sabers

The Minnetonka Skippers won at home on Saturday, handing the Shakopee Sabers a defeat 3-1.

img_500258733_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 25, 2023 09:47 PM

The Minnetonka Skippers won at home on Saturday, handing the Shakopee Sabers a defeat 3-1.

The hosting Skippers took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Max Krebsbach. Danny Klaers and Robby House assisted.

Gavin Garry scored in the second period, assisted by Javon Moore.

Late into the second period, Sam Scheetz scored a goal, assisted by Luke Garry and Ashton Schultz, making the score 3-0.

Cooper Simpson narrowed the gap to 3-1 late in the third period.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
What To Read Next
20221227_Eden Prairie vs. Lakeville North Boys_008.jpg
Minnesota Boys
Cretin-Derham Hall, St. Thomas Academy, and Eden Prairie come up big in section tournament action
February 25, 2023 01:34 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
Maple Grove vs Andover_0144.jpg
Minnesota Boys
Minnesota Boys High School Hockey Streaming Schedule
February 25, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
Hill-Murry vs Andover_0753.jpg
Minnesota Boys
2023 Minnesota State High School League Boys Hockey Section & State Tournament Brackets
February 25, 2023 09:05 AM
 · 
By  The Rink Live