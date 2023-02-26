Minnetonka Skippers win 3-1 at home against Shakopee Sabers

The Minnetonka Skippers won at home on Saturday, handing the Shakopee Sabers a defeat 3-1.

The hosting Skippers took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Max Krebsbach. Danny Klaers and Robby House assisted.

Gavin Garry scored in the second period, assisted by Javon Moore.

Late into the second period, Sam Scheetz scored a goal, assisted by Luke Garry and Ashton Schultz, making the score 3-0.

Cooper Simpson narrowed the gap to 3-1 late in the third period.