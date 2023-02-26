Minnetonka Skippers victorious against Shakopee Sabers

The Minnetonka Skippers defeated the Shakopee Sabers 3-1 on Saturday.

The hosting team took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Max Krebsbach. Danny Klaers and Robby House assisted.

Gavin Garry scored in the second period, assisted by Javon Moore.

The Skippers made it 3-0 with a goal from Sam Scheetz.

Cooper Simpson narrowed the gap to 3-1 late into the third period.