Minnetonka Skippers score and win with three goals in third period

The road-team Prior Lake Lakers were still very much in the game and winning against the Minnetonka Skippers before the third period in the matchup. But then, Minnetonka made an effort and fought back to win by 6-1.

The first period was scoreless, and within the first minute of the second period, the Lakers took the lead when Levi Eiter netted one assisted by Ben Pfannenstein and Joe Rice.

Halfway through, Robby House scored a goal, assisted by Hagen Burrows, making the score 1-1.

The Skippers made it 2-1 midway through when Gavin Garry scored, assisted by Luke Garry and Ryan Holzer.

The Skippers made it 3-1 with a goal from Ashton Schultz.

Hagen Burrows increased the lead to 4-1 in the third period, assisted by Gavin Garry and Luke Garry.

Max Krebsbach increased the lead to 5-1 seven minutes later.

Javon Moore increased the lead to 6-1 one minute later, assisted by Ashton Schultz and Sam Scheetz.

The Skippers chalked up five straight home wins.

Next games:

On Saturday, the Skippers will play the Royals at 2:15 p.m. CST at Pagel Activity Center, and the Lakers will play the Irish at 3:30 p.m. CST at Dakotah! Ice Center.