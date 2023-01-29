Minnetonka Skippers remain hard to beat – claim eighth straight win

The stage was set for drama as two star-studded teams faced each other at Hasse Arena. By the curtain call the road team Minnetonka Skippers had beat the Lakeville South Cougars 5-2. The result means that Minnetonka claimed their eighth win in a row, while Lakeville South lost after having enjoyed a run of five straight wins.

Next games:

The Cougars host Blaine on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Hasse Arena. The Skippers host Wayzata to play the Trojans on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Plymouth Ice Center.