Minnetonka Skippers keep on winning and now have four straight wins

It was smooth sailing for the Minnetonka Skippers as they claimed another victory on Tuesday against the Chaska Hawks, making it four in a row. They won 7-1 over Chaska.

The Hawks took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Colin Bohlinger. Cole Seaverson and Nathan Hinze assisted.

The Skippers' Luke Garry tied it up 1-1 late in the first, assisted by Ashton Schultz and Max Krebsbach.

The Skippers took the lead late into the first when Hagen Burrows scored, assisted by Gavin Garry.

The Skippers scored four goals in second period an held the lead 6-1 going in to the second break.

Gavin Garry increased the lead to 7-1 halfway through the third period, assisted by Javon Moore and Liam Hupka.

Coming up:

The Skippers play against Edina on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Victoria Recreation Center. The Hawks will face Chanhassen on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Pagel Activity Center.