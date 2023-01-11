Minnetonka Skippers got a shut out against Eastview Lightning

The Minnetonka Skippers picked up a decisive road win against the Eastview Lightning. The game ended in a shutout, 5-0.

The visiting Skippers took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Luke Garry. Ashton Schultz and Danny Pasqua assisted.

Hagen Burrows scored halfway through the second period, assisted by Gavin Garry.

Javon Moore increased the lead to 3-0 halfway through the third period, assisted by John Stout and Liam Hupka.

Jake Mccuskey increased the lead to 4-0 one minute later, assisted by Sam Scheetz and Robby House.

In the end the 5-0 came from Gavin Garry who increased the Skippers' lead, assisted by Danny Klaers, late into the third. That left the final score at 5-0.

Coming up:

On Thursday, the Lightning face Lakeville North at 7 p.m. CST at Ames Arena and the Skippers take on Buffalo on the road at 7 p.m. CST at Buffalo Civic Center.