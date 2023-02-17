High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Boys

Minnetonka Skippers dig deep in the third to win against Eden Prairie Eagles

The Minnetonka Skippers and the visiting Eden Prairie Eagles were tied going into the third, but Minnetonka pulled away for a 4-3 victory in game action.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 17, 2023 03:56 AM

Minnetonka's Hagen Burrows scored the game-winning goal.

The Eagles took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from John Kleis. Cole Saterdalen assisted.

The Skippers tied it up 1-1 with a goal from Javon Moore in the first period, assisted by Gavin Garry and Danny Klaers.

The Eagles' Mason Moe took the lead in the middle of the first.

Three goals were scored in the second period with the score being tied at 3-3 going in to the second break.

The Skippers took the lead within the first minute when Hagen Burrows beat the goalie, assisted by Gavin Garry. That left the final score at 4-3.

The Skippers have now won 13 games in a row.

Next up:

Both teams are back in action on Saturday, with the Skippers hosting the Knights at 7 p.m. CST at St. Michael-Albertville Arena and the Eagles visiting the Bison at 3 p.m. CST at Buffalo Civic Center.

Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.