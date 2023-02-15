Minnetonka Skippers beat St. Louis Park Orioles and continue winning run

The game between the Minnetonka Skippers and the St. Louis Park Orioles on Thursday finished 4-0. The result means Minnetonka has 11 straight wins.

The Skippers started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Hagen Burrows scoring in the first period.

The Skippers increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Gavin Garry scored, assisted by Javon Moore.

Jake Mccuskey scored early into the second period, assisted by Jack Sand and Luke Garry.

The Skippers made it 4-0 when Hagen Burrows beat the goalie, assisted by Gavin Garry and Javon Moore late in the third period. That left the final score at 4-0.

Coming up:

In the next round on Saturday, the Skippers will face Edina on the road at 7 p.m. CST at Braemar Ice Arena, while the Orioles host Osseo at 7 p.m. CST at Dick Vraa Ice Arena.