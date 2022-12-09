Minnetonka Skippers beat in overtime the Rosemount Irish

The teams were tied after 60 minutes but overtime saw the Minnetonka Skippers come away with the close win over the Rosemount Irish on the road on Thursday. The final score was 3-2.

This makes an impressive five straight victories for the Skippers.

Coming up:

On Saturday the Irish will play at home against the Panthers at 4:30 p.m. CST at Brainerd Warriors, while the Skippers will face the Storm road at 7 p.m. CST at Victoria Recreation Center.