Minnetonka Skippers beat Hill-Murray Pioneers and continue winning run

The game between the Hill-Murray Pioneers and the Minnetonka Skippers on Thursday finished 5-0. The result means Minnetonka has four straight wins.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Skippers took the lead when Jack Sand scored assisted by Alex Lunski.

The Skippers made it 2-0 with a goal from Jack Sand.

The Skippers increased the lead to 3-0 within the first minute when Javon Moore beat the goalie, assisted by Hagen Burrows and Liam Hupka.

Sam Scheetz increased the lead to 4-0 six minutes later, assisted by Liam Hupka and Javon Moore.

In the end the 5-0 came from Gavin Garry who increased the Skippers' lead, assisted by Javon Moore and Liam Hupka, late in the third period. The 5-0 goal held up as the game winner.

Next up:

On Saturday, the Pioneers will play the Warriors at 3 p.m. CST at West St. Paul Ice Arena, and the Skippers will play the Trojans at 2:15 p.m. CST at Pagel Activity Center.