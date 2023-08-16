Minnesota's Gentry Academy hires Kyle Follmer as boys head coach

VADNAIS HEIGHTS, Minn. — St. Paul native Kyle Follmer has been hired to led Gentry Academy's boys hockey team.

The hire comes after previous head coach Joe Cullen took a job at Northstar Christian Academy in Alexandria, Minnesota. He had been the head coach since Gentry's first year as a varsity boys program in the Minnesota State High School League in 2018-19.

The 35-year-old Follmer is originally from Minnesota and played high school hockey for St. Paul Como Park and eventually college hockey at Northern Michigan. He then competed in five seasons professionally in the ECHL for Bakersfield, Allen, Quad City, and Fort Wayne before starting his coaching career. Since then, he has served as an assistant coach and scout with the New Mexico Ice Wolves of the NAHL.

"I am very excited to join Gentry and bring my experience as a player and coach to this growing program," Follmer said in a press release from the Vadnais Heights-based charter school. "I see a lot of myself in our current team. We have so many guys who love the game and want to play it at the highest level, all while getting a top-notch education."

Follmer will also teach physical education at the school in addition to his duties as head coach.

"Coach Follmer will be a great fit to both our school community as a teacher and on the ice leading our boys hockey team," said Jennifer Kurth, Gentry's director of education in the same press release. "He has a passion for teaching and a desire to make this team one of the best in the state."

"There’s no denying we have a tough section with the likes of Hill Murray, White Bear Lake and Stillwater, but I am confident our team will be up for the challenge,” added the new head coach. "We lost a few really good players (from the season prior), but we have younger guys ready to step up.”

The Stars finished 19-9 in 2022-23 and ultimately lost 3-0 to Hill-Murray in the Section 4AA championship.

"Kyle will be an amazing addition to Gentry Academy and our boy's hockey team. His passion for not only the game but the development of student athletes is hard to come by," said Gentry athletic director Morgan Underwood. "His experience and connections will prove to be strong assets to his position as our new coach. I am very excited for coach Follmer to be part of the Stars family."