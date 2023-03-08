Minnesota state boys tournament boasts several Division I committed players
A complete list of skaters in the MN State Tournament that are committed to play hockey at the Division I level.
ST. PAUL — Here's a complete list of the players at the 2023 Minnesota state high school hockey tournament that are committed to play at the Division I level.
Luverne: None.
Hermantown:
- Dallas Vieau, Jr., F, Penn State
Mahtomedi: None.
Alexandria: None.
ADVERTISEMENT
St. Cloud Cathedral: None.
Warroad:
- Jayson Shaugabay, Sr., F, Minnesota Duluth
- Hampton Slukynsky, Sr., G, Northern Michigan
The senior netminder is a candidate to be Warroad's first-ever Frank Brimsek Award winner.
Orono: None.
Northfield: None.
Cretin-Derham Hall*:
- Attila Lippai, Sr., F, St. Thomas
- Colton Jamieson, Sr., D, St. Thomas
- Simon Houge, Sr., D, Air Force
*Jake Fisher was committed to Northern Michigan until he recently decided to reopen his recruitment.
Storyline ahead of state: CDH leading scorer and Mr. Hockey finalist Jake Fisher (34-27--61) got out of his NLI with NMU and has re-opened his recruitment. After state, Fisher will finish the season with the Fargo Force. He is eligible for 2023 NHL Draft. https://t.co/waUoZIICue— Brad Elliott Schlossman (@SchlossmanGF) March 3, 2023
Maple Grove:
- Finn Brink, Sr., F, Wisconsin
- Blake Steenerson, Sr., F, Vermont
Maple Grove's Blake Steenerson played his entire sophomore season on JV, now he's a Division I commitVermont has commitments from Alex Bump (Prior Lake), Sam Scheetz (Minnetonka), 2022 Mr. Hockey Max Strand (Roseau), and now Blake Steenerson of Maple Grove.
Moorhead: None.
ADVERTISEMENT
Edina:
- Eddie Revenig, Jr., D, Bemidji State
- Jackson Nevers, Jr., F, Minnesota
- Barrett Dexheimer, Jr., D, UMass
Revenig, a 5-foot-10 defenseman for the Hornets, finished up his sophomore season in 2021-22 with 12 points in 29 games.
Minnetonka:
- Alex Lunski, Jr., F, St. Thomas
- Javon Moore, Jr., F, Minnesota
- Sam Scheetz, Jr, F, Vermont
- John Stout, Jr., D, Minnesota Duluth
The 6-foot-3 power forward announced his commitment on Aug. 1, the first day that rising juniors were able to give verbal commitments.
Hill-Murray:
- Ben Miller, Jr., F, Northeastern
Lakeville South: None
Andover:
- Gavyn Thoreson, Sr., F, St. Cloud State
- Cooper Conway, Sr., F, Colorado College
- Cayden Casey, Sr., F, St. Lawrence