High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Boys

Minnesota state boys tournament boasts several Division I committed players

A complete list of skaters in the MN State Tournament that are committed to play hockey at the Division I level.

high school boys play ice hockey
Duluth East fans yell at Cooper Conway (8) of Andover after he scored his fourth goal against Duluth East during the Section 7AA championship at Amsoil Arena on Thursday, Mar. 2, 2023, in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
March 08, 2023 12:19 PM

ST. PAUL — Here's a complete list of the players at the 2023 Minnesota state high school hockey tournament that are committed to play at the Division I level.

Luverne: None.

Hermantown:

  • Dallas Vieau, Jr., F, Penn State

Mahtomedi: None.

Alexandria: None.

St. Cloud Cathedral: None.

Warroad:

Orono: None.

Northfield: None.

Cretin-Derham Hall*:

  • Attila Lippai, Sr., F, St. Thomas
  • Colton Jamieson, Sr., D, St. Thomas
  • Simon Houge, Sr., D, Air Force

*Jake Fisher was committed to Northern Michigan until he recently decided to reopen his recruitment.

Maple Grove:

Moorhead: None.

Edina:

Minnetonka:

  • Alex Lunski, Jr., F, St. Thomas
  • Javon Moore, Jr., F, Minnesota
  • Sam Scheetz, Jr, F, Vermont
  • John Stout, Jr., D, Minnesota Duluth
Hill-Murray:

  • Ben Miller, Jr., F, Northeastern
Lakeville South: None

Andover:

  • Gavyn Thoreson, Sr., F, St. Cloud State
  • Cooper Conway, Sr., F, Colorado College
  • Cayden Casey, Sr., F, St. Lawrence
Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
Sydney Wolf is a reporter for The Rink Live, primarily covering youth hockey. She joined the team in November of 2021 and graduated from St. Cloud State University with a B.S. in Mass Communications and a minor in Writing and Rhetoric Studies and was a part of the University Honors Program.
