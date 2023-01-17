Minnesota River Bulldogs win on the road against Mound-Westonka/Watertown-Mayer White Hawks

The Minnesota River Bulldogs won the road game against the Mound-Westonka/Watertown-Mayer White Hawks 5-3 on Monday.

Next up:

On Tuesday the White Hawks will play on the road against the Tigers at 7:15 p.m. CST at Delano Area Sports Arena, while the Bulldogs will face the Eagles home at 7 p.m. CST at St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders.