The Minnesota River Bulldogs won when they visited the Waseca Bluejays on Thursday. The final score was 8-4.

Next games:

The teams play their next games on Saturday. The Bulldogs will host the Eagles at 4 p.m. CST at New Ulm Civic Center, and the Bluejays will visit the Trojans at 3 p.m. CST at Waseca Community Arena.