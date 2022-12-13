Minnesota River Bulldogs win 6-1 on the road against Worthington Trojans
The Minnesota River Bulldogs won on the road on Saturday, handing the Worthington Trojans a defeat 6-1.
The Bulldogs increased the lead to 2-0 early into the first period when Drew Simonette scored, assisted by Alex Schaffer and Cole Goecke.
The Bulldogs' Isaac Schaffer increased the lead to 3-0 halfway through the first, assisted by Brooks Reicks.
The second period ended with a 4-1 lead for the Bulldogs.
Diego Hettig increased the lead to 5-1 halfway through the third period, assisted by Isaac Schaffer and Drew Simonette.
Judson Narum increased the lead to 6-1 two minutes later, assisted by Drew Simonette and Isaac Schaffer.
Next up:
Both teams play again on Tuesday with the Trojans hosting Fairmont at 7 p.m. CST at Martin County Arena, and the Bulldogs hosting Redwood Valley at Redwood Area Community Center.