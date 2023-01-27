High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Boys

Minnesota River Bulldogs win 4-3 at home against Rochester Lourdes Eagles

The Minnesota River Bulldogs claimed a single-goal win in a game against the Rochester Lourdes Eagles on Thursday. The team won 4-3 at St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders.

img_500233882_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 26, 2023 09:41 PM
Coming up:

The teams play their next games on Saturday. The Bulldogs will host the Tigers at 4 p.m. CST at St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders, and the Eagles will visit the Crusaders at 3 p.m. CST at Graham Arena Complex.

