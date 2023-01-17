Minnesota River Bulldogs reverse deficit to clinch victory

The Minnesota River Bulldogs were challenged and were behind by 2-3 after two periods in the game against the Mound-Westonka/Watertown-Mayer White Hawks. However, the change came in the third period and the game ended in 5-3 for road-team Minnesota River.

The White Hawks took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Jonathan Scherven. Jackson Henningsgaard assisted.

The Bulldogs tied it up 1-1 late into the first when Drew Simonette scored, assisted by Josiah Juarez and Colin Williams.

The Bulldogs' Kellen O'Keefe took the lead late in the first, assisted by Braylon Hoffman.

Two goals were scored in the second period, and the White Hawks led 3-2 going in to the third period.

Judson Narum tied the game 3-3 halfway through the third period, assisted by Isaac Schaffer and Diego Hettig.

Cole Goecke took the lead one minute later, assisted by Hayden Stensrud.

Diego Hettig increased the lead to 5-3 two minutes later, assisted by Travis Kotek and Judson Narum.

Next up:

On Tuesday the White Hawks will play on the road against the Tigers at 7:15 p.m. CST at Delano Area Sports Arena, while the Bulldogs will face the Eagles home at 7 p.m. CST at St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders.