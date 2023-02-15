Minnesota River Bulldogs have ended their losing streak after 2-3 vs. Windom Eagles

The game between the Windom Eagles and the visiting Minnesota River Bulldogs finished 3-2. Minnesota River's victory puts an end to a four-game losing streak.

The Bulldogs took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Connor Bjorling. Brooks Reicks assisted.

The Bulldogs increased the lead to 2-0 early into the second period when Ethan Hathaway found the back of the net, assisted by Travis Kotek.

The Bulldogs increased the lead to 3-0 early in the third period when Ethan Hathaway netted one yet again.

Wriley Haugen narrowed the gap to 3-1 late into the third, assisted by Karson LaCanne.

The Eagles narrowed the gap again late in the third when Brady Espenson scored, assisted by Cragen Porath and Karson LaCanne.

Next games:

The Eagles play Worthington away on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Worthington Arena. The Bulldogs will face Fairmont at home on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Martin County Arena.