Minnesota River Bulldogs grab extra point vs. Rochester Lourdes Eagles in overtime

The Minnesota River Bulldogs and the visiting Rochester Lourdes Eagles tied 3-3 in regulation on Thursday. Minnesota River beat Rochester Lourdes in overtime 4-3.

Minnesota River's Judson Narum scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting team took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Peyton Loeslie.

The Bulldogs tied the score 1-1 early into the second period when Josiah Juarez netted one, assisted by Hayden Stensrud.

Late, Liam Barry scored a goal, assisted by Brody Seim, making the score 2-1.

Talen Schwandt tied the game 2-2 in the third period, assisted by Connor Bjorling.

Talen Schwandt took the lead four minutes later, assisted by Connor Bjorling and Brooks Reicks.

Colton Rich tied it up 3-3 four minutes later, assisted by AJ Ritter and Peyton Loeslie. The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 4:43 before Judson Narum scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Travis Kotek.

Next games:

The Bulldogs host the Marshall Tigers in the next game at home on Saturday at 4 p.m. CST at St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders. The same day, the Eagles will host the Crusaders at 3 p.m. CST at Graham Arena Complex.