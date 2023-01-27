Minnesota River Bulldogs get the better of Rochester Lourdes Eagles
The Minnesota River Bulldogs got away with a win on Thursday in their home game against the Rochester Lourdes Eagles. The game finished 4-3.
Coming up:
The teams play their next games on Saturday. The Bulldogs will host the Tigers at 4 p.m. CST at St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders, and the Eagles will visit the Crusaders at 3 p.m. CST at Graham Arena Complex.