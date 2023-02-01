High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Boys

Minnesota River Bulldogs beat Waseca Bluejays in a close matchup

A single goal decided a close game as the Minnesota River Bulldogs won 2-1 on the road against the Waseca Bluejays on Tuesday.

img_500239207_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 31, 2023 09:10 PM
Next up:

The Bluejays travel to Fairmont on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Martin County Arena. The Bulldogs host Marshall to play the Tigers on Saturday at 4 p.m. CST at Red Baron Arena.

