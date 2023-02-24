Sponsored By
High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Boys

Minnesota Mr. Hockey Top 10 and Frank Brimsek award finalists announced

Find out which Minnesotan skaters are named to the two prestigious lists in 2023.

Prior Lake vs Cretin-Derham Hall_0302.jpg
Cretin-Derham Hall forward Jake Fisher (18) passes around Prior Lake defenseman Richard Carsten (10) during the first period Thursday, March 10, 2022, in the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live
Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
February 24, 2023 01:08 PM

The 2023 Mr. Hockey Top 10 and Frank Brimsek award finalists have been revealed. Find out a little more about each skater and their accomplishments below.

MR. HOCKEY TOP 10

Finn Brink, F, Maple Grove:

  • Brink, a 5-foot-9 forward, has 128-career points over three varsity seasons with the Crimson. The senior leads his team in points (including 26 goals) and helped lead Maple Grove to a runner-up finish in Class AA in 2022. The Crimson are currently 19-5-1 this season. Brink posted eight points in 12 USHL games this season for the Madison Capitols and is committed to play Division I hockey at Wisconsin.
    Prior Lake vs. Maple Grove(13).jpg
    Maple Grove forward Finn Brink (27) breaks between Prior Lake defenseman Richard Carsten (10) and Prior Lake forward Riley Dueber (8) during the first period Friday, March 11, 2022, in the State Boys Hockey Tournament at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
    Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

Chase Cheslock, D, Rogers:

  • Cheslock, a 6-foot-3 skater for Rogers, is a top defender in the state. He came in at No. 146 in the NHL Central Scouting rankings. The senior captain has 90 points over three varsity seasons. He previously netted three points in 18 games in the NAHL for the St. Cloud Norsemen before the 2022-23 high school season started. The Royals are 16-6-3 overall this season. Cheslock is committed to play for the University of St. Thomas.
    BHS_Rog_Chase Cheslock.jpg
    As a junior captain for the Rogers Royals in the 2021-22 season, Chase Cheslock was the team's top-scoring defenseman with 10 goals and 29 assists in 28 games.
    Contributed / Brianna Burnham

Cooper Conway, F, Andover:

  • Conway is ranked No. 159 on the NHL Central Scouting list and is committed to Colorado College. The 6-foot forward has 121 career points over three varsity seasons and won a Class AA state title with Huskies last year in 2022. Conway skated in four games with the Green Bay Gamblers of the USHL prior to the start of the high school season.
    Maple Grove vs Andover_0144.jpg
    Maple Grove forward Daniel Nelson (20) and Maple Grove defenseman Lucas Margenau (13) keep the puck from Andover forward Cooper Conway (8) during the first period Saturday, March 12, 2022, in the State Boys Hockey Tournament at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
    Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

Tommy Cronin, F, St. Thomas Academy:

  • 5-foot-10 Tommy Cronin has 113 career points with St. Thomas Academy. The Edina native is committed to play Division I hockey with Colgate University and has helped propel the Cadets to a 18-7 overall record in 2022-23. He leads his team in goals (26), assists (24), and total points (50). Cronin's USHL rights are to the Madison Capitols.
    20221227_STA vs. Prior Lake boys_078.jpg
    St. Thomas Academy's Tommy Cronin ;Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, St. Thomas Academy vs. Prior Lake at Dakotah! Ice Center in Prior Lake, Minn.
    Eli Swanson / The Rink Live

Jake Fisher, F, Cretin-Derham Hall:

  • Fisher, a 6-foot-2 forward, currently has 161 points over his four seasons on varsity at CDH. He had a dominant showing in the Upper Midwest Elite League this fall and is rated No. 108 in the NHL Central Scouting rankings. The Raiders are 16-9-1 overall and are coming off a state tournament appearance last year in 2022. Fisher leads his team in points this season with 56. He is committed to Northern Michigan University. The senior skated with the Fargo Force of the USHL prior to the high school season starting.
    Prior Lake vs Cretin-Derham Hall_0302.jpg
    Cretin-Derham Hall forward Jake Fisher (18) passes around Prior Lake defenseman Richard Carsten (10) during the first period Thursday, March 10, 2022, in the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
    Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

Tyler Hennen, F, Kittson County Central:

  • Hennen currently leads the state of Minnesota in both points and goals and has played on varsity for five whole seasons. He has 322 career points and just recently committed to play Division I hockey at Augustana. The 5-foot-11 skater has a massive 123 points this year in 2022-23, which includes a whopping 71 goals.
    Tyler Hennen HS 2.jpg
    Tyler Hennen has 154 goals and 301 points in 109 career games with Kittson County Central. He leads the state in goals (62) and points (106) in 21 games this season.
    COURTESY OF TYLER HENNEN

Ryan Koering, D, Eden Prairie:

  • 6-foot-3 Ryan Koering is a top defender in the state of Minnesota. The senior captain was listed very high on the NHL Central Scouting list at No. 98 and has 41 points over his three varsity seasons. Koering was also a part of the 2021 Eagles team who won the Class AA state title. Eden Prairie is currently 12-12-1 this season. The defender is committed to Colorado College.
    20221227_Eden Prairie vs. Lakeville North Boys_006.jpg
    Eden Prairie forward Teddy Townsend (28) ;Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, Eden Prairie vs. Lakeville North at Dakotah! Ice Center in Prior Lake, Minn.
    Eli Swanson / The Rink Live

Sam Ranallo, F, Rogers:

  • Ranallo has led team in points for the past three years. He has 161 career points to his name, including 52 this season in 2022-23. The two-time captain is currently uncommitted to a Division I program. The Royals are 16-6-3 in 2022-23. Ranallo skated with the Youngstown Phantoms of the USHL prior to the high school season where he posted two points in seven games.
    20221227_Rogers vs. Chaska Boys_005.jpg
    Rogers forward Sam Ranallo (7) ;Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, Rogers vs. Chaska at Dakotah! Ice Center in Prior Lake, Minn.
    Eli Swanson / The Rink Live

Jayson Shaugabay, F, Warroad:

  • Shaugabay seems to be the likely winner of the award in 2023. He has almost 300 career points (291) over his four varsity seasons and currently leads the Warriors with 83 points. Warroad is undefeated this season and were previously the Class A runner-up in 2022. The 5-foot-9 center is the highest-ranked Minnesotan high school skater on the NHL Central Scouting list at No. 64. Shaugabay also had 10 points with Green Bay of the USHL in the 14 games he played with the team before the high school season started. He is committed to Minnesota Duluth.
    jea 1075 Warroad vs Hutchinson.jpg
    Warroad's Jayson Shaugabay flips the puck on his stick. Photo by John Autey / The Rink Live
    John Autey

Gavyn Thoreson, F, Andover:

  • Thoreson is one of the top forwards in the state and just recently hit the 200-career point milestone. The 5-foot-9 skater helped the Huskies to a Class AA state title in 2022 and leads the team in points in 2022-23. Thoreson was scoring at a point-per-game pace in the USHL before he came back for his senior season at Andover. The forward is committed to St. Cloud State.
    Moorhead vs Andover_5231.jpg
    Moorhead forward Harper Bentz (19) passes the puck in front of Andover forward Gavyn Thoreson (12) during the third period Thursday, March 10, 2022, in the State Boys Hockey Tournament at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
    Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

Frank Brimsek Finalists

Will Ingemann, G, Wayzata:

  • Ingemann recently committed to play for St. Thomas and has 12 career shutouts. Wayzata is a top-10 team this season and Ingemann has a .944 save-percentage with a 1.33 goals-against-average this year in 2022-23. He has been the starter for three seasons. He previously played six games in the NAHL prior to the high school season.
    hnnz0g2o (1).jpeg
    Prior to the start of his senior season at Wayzata, goalie Will Ingemann played six games for the NAHL's St. Cloud Norsemen and expected to return to junior hockey once his 2022-23 prep season concluded.
    Pete Knutson / St. Cloud Noresmen

Hampton Slukynsky, G, Warroad:

  • Warroad is the top team in Class A and is undefeated in 2022-23. The Warriors also were the runner-up at the 2022 state tournament. Slukynsky committed to Northern Michigan University and was No. 26 on the NHL Central Scouting list. He has 20 career shutouts and currently has a .947 save-percentage and a 1.31 goals-against-average.
    high school boys play hockey
    Warroad goaltender Hampton Slukynsky (1) makes a save against Duluth Denfeld at the Essential Health Duluth Heritage Sports Center Sill Arena on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Duluth.
    Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Robbie Clarkowski, G, Edina:

  • Clarkowski has been a key part of Edina's success the past three seasons. He has a .940 save-percentage with a 1.69 goals-against-average this year and has 13 career shutouts. The Hornets are 18-6-1 this season and made a state tournament appearance last year in 2022. The senior goaltender is currently uncommitted.
    Edina vs Maple Grove_0970.jpg
    Maple Grove forward Finn Brink (27) takes a shot at Edina goaltender Robbie Clarkowski (1) during the third period Thursday, March 10, 2022, in the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
    Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

