Minnesota Mr. Hockey Top 10 and Frank Brimsek award finalists announced
Find out which Minnesotan skaters are named to the two prestigious lists in 2023.
The 2023 Mr. Hockey Top 10 and Frank Brimsek award finalists have been revealed. Find out a little more about each skater and their accomplishments below.
MR. HOCKEY TOP 10
Finn Brink, F, Maple Grove:
- Brink, a 5-foot-9 forward, has 128-career points over three varsity seasons with the Crimson. The senior leads his team in points (including 26 goals) and helped lead Maple Grove to a runner-up finish in Class AA in 2022. The Crimson are currently 19-5-1 this season. Brink posted eight points in 12 USHL games this season for the Madison Capitols and is committed to play Division I hockey at Wisconsin.
Chase Cheslock, D, Rogers:
- Cheslock, a 6-foot-3 skater for Rogers, is a top defender in the state. He came in at No. 146 in the NHL Central Scouting rankings. The senior captain has 90 points over three varsity seasons. He previously netted three points in 18 games in the NAHL for the St. Cloud Norsemen before the 2022-23 high school season started. The Royals are 16-6-3 overall this season. Cheslock is committed to play for the University of St. Thomas.
Cooper Conway, F, Andover:
- Conway is ranked No. 159 on the NHL Central Scouting list and is committed to Colorado College. The 6-foot forward has 121 career points over three varsity seasons and won a Class AA state title with Huskies last year in 2022. Conway skated in four games with the Green Bay Gamblers of the USHL prior to the start of the high school season.
Tommy Cronin, F, St. Thomas Academy:
- 5-foot-10 Tommy Cronin has 113 career points with St. Thomas Academy. The Edina native is committed to play Division I hockey with Colgate University and has helped propel the Cadets to a 18-7 overall record in 2022-23. He leads his team in goals (26), assists (24), and total points (50). Cronin's USHL rights are to the Madison Capitols.
Jake Fisher, F, Cretin-Derham Hall:
- Fisher, a 6-foot-2 forward, currently has 161 points over his four seasons on varsity at CDH. He had a dominant showing in the Upper Midwest Elite League this fall and is rated No. 108 in the NHL Central Scouting rankings. The Raiders are 16-9-1 overall and are coming off a state tournament appearance last year in 2022. Fisher leads his team in points this season with 56. He is committed to Northern Michigan University. The senior skated with the Fargo Force of the USHL prior to the high school season starting.
Tyler Hennen, F, Kittson County Central:
- Hennen currently leads the state of Minnesota in both points and goals and has played on varsity for five whole seasons. He has 322 career points and just recently committed to play Division I hockey at Augustana. The 5-foot-11 skater has a massive 123 points this year in 2022-23, which includes a whopping 71 goals.
Ryan Koering, D, Eden Prairie:
- 6-foot-3 Ryan Koering is a top defender in the state of Minnesota. The senior captain was listed very high on the NHL Central Scouting list at No. 98 and has 41 points over his three varsity seasons. Koering was also a part of the 2021 Eagles team who won the Class AA state title. Eden Prairie is currently 12-12-1 this season. The defender is committed to Colorado College.
Sam Ranallo, F, Rogers:
- Ranallo has led team in points for the past three years. He has 161 career points to his name, including 52 this season in 2022-23. The two-time captain is currently uncommitted to a Division I program. The Royals are 16-6-3 in 2022-23. Ranallo skated with the Youngstown Phantoms of the USHL prior to the high school season where he posted two points in seven games.
Jayson Shaugabay, F, Warroad:
- Shaugabay seems to be the likely winner of the award in 2023. He has almost 300 career points (291) over his four varsity seasons and currently leads the Warriors with 83 points. Warroad is undefeated this season and were previously the Class A runner-up in 2022. The 5-foot-9 center is the highest-ranked Minnesotan high school skater on the NHL Central Scouting list at No. 64. Shaugabay also had 10 points with Green Bay of the USHL in the 14 games he played with the team before the high school season started. He is committed to Minnesota Duluth.
Gavyn Thoreson, F, Andover:
- Thoreson is one of the top forwards in the state and just recently hit the 200-career point milestone. The 5-foot-9 skater helped the Huskies to a Class AA state title in 2022 and leads the team in points in 2022-23. Thoreson was scoring at a point-per-game pace in the USHL before he came back for his senior season at Andover. The forward is committed to St. Cloud State.
Frank Brimsek Finalists
Will Ingemann, G, Wayzata:
- Ingemann recently committed to play for St. Thomas and has 12 career shutouts. Wayzata is a top-10 team this season and Ingemann has a .944 save-percentage with a 1.33 goals-against-average this year in 2022-23. He has been the starter for three seasons. He previously played six games in the NAHL prior to the high school season.
Hampton Slukynsky, G, Warroad:
- Warroad is the top team in Class A and is undefeated in 2022-23. The Warriors also were the runner-up at the 2022 state tournament. Slukynsky committed to Northern Michigan University and was No. 26 on the NHL Central Scouting list. He has 20 career shutouts and currently has a .947 save-percentage and a 1.31 goals-against-average.
Robbie Clarkowski, G, Edina:
- Clarkowski has been a key part of Edina's success the past three seasons. He has a .940 save-percentage with a 1.69 goals-against-average this year and has 13 career shutouts. The Hornets are 18-6-1 this season and made a state tournament appearance last year in 2022. The senior goaltender is currently uncommitted.
