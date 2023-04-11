Minnesota high-schoolers making a splash in junior hockey

Now that the high school season is over, multiple Minnesotan skaters have joined various junior hockey rosters for the USHL, NAHL, and even BCHL. Many of these players have made an immediate impact on their respective squads. Find out how they have fared so far in the next step of their hockey journey. Many more will be added to the list over the next few weeks.

*All skaters listed are high school seniors unless noted otherwise*

USHL/NTDP

Jayson Shaugabay , Green Bay Gamblers



High school: Warroad

Current stats: 2-13-15 in 22gp

5'9 / 168 lb forward

Minnesota Duluth commit.

Alex Lunski , Omaha Lancers



High school: Minnetonka

Current stats: 0-0-0 in 6gp

6'4 / 190 lb forward

St. Thomas commit. High school junior.

Ben Miller , Omaha Lancers



High school: Hill-Murray

Current stats: 0-0-0 in 5gp

6'1 / 185 lb forward

Northeastern commit. High school junior.

Drew Stewart , Cedar Rapids RoughRiders



High school: Benilde-St. Margaret's

Current stats: 1-0-1 in 2gp

5'7 / 152 lb forward

Notre Dame commit. High school junior.

Jake Fisher , Fargo Force



High School: Cretin-Derham Hall

Current stats: 0-0-0 in 9gp

6'2 / 187 lb center

Denver commit.

Cretin-Derham Hall forward Jake Fisher (18) passes around Prior Lake defenseman Richard Carsten (10) during the first period Thursday, March 10, 2022, in the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

Tommy Cronin , Madison Capitols



High school: St. Thomas Academy

Current stats: 0-0-0 in 6gp

5'10 / 176 lb forward

Colgate commit.

Finn Brink , Madison Capitols



High school: Maple Grove

Current stats: 7-6-13 in 21gp

5'9 / 179 lb forward

Wisconsin commit.

Colton Jamieson , Madison Capitols



High school: Cretin-Derham Hall

Current stats: 1-2-3 in 9gp

6'1 / 185 lb defenseman

St. Thomas commit

Jackson Nevers , Waterloo Black Hawks



High school: Edina

Current stats: 0-0-0 in 3gp

6'0 / 182 lb forward

Minnesota commit. High school junior.

Javon Moore , Sioux Falls Stampede



High school: Minnetonka

Current stats: 0-0-0 in 1gp

6'2 / 181 lb forward

Minnesota commit. High school junior.

Liam Hupka , Sioux City Musketeers



High school: Minnetonka

Current stats: 0-1-1 in 19gp

6'3 / 174 lb defenseman

Uncommitted.

Chase Cheslock , Omaha Lancers



High school: Rogers

Current stats: 1-3-4 in 10gp

6'3 / 205 lb defenseman

St. Thomas commit

Sam Ranallo , Youngstown Phantoms



High school: Rogers

Current stats: 0-2-2 in 10gp

5'11 / 154 lb forward

Uncommitted

Gavyn Thoreson , Waterloo Black Hawks



High school: Andover

Current stats: 8-10-18 in 19gp

5'8 / 183 lb forward

St. Cloud State commit

Cayden Casey , Des Moines Buccaneers



High school: Andover

Current stats: 2-1-3 in 12gp

6'1 / 174 lb forward

St. Lawrence commit

Also was 4-3-7 in 13gp in the NAHL (North Iowa)

Cooper Conway , Green Bay Gamblers



High school: Andover

Current stats: 0-0-0 in 6gp

6'0 / 163 lb forward

Colorado College commit

Carson Pilgrim , NTDP (U17/USHL)



High school: Warroad

Called up to the squad for a few games. Earned a shootout game winner on April 2.

5'10 / 155 lb forward

Uncommitted. High school junior.

Warroad forward Carson Pilgrim (18) celebrates his hat trick with fans as hats rain onto the ice against Mahtomedi in the second period Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

Hampton Slukynsky , NTDP (U18/USHL)



High school: Warroad

Called up to the squad for a few games. Made 23 saves on 23 shots on March 28.

6'1 / 170 lb goaltender

Northern Michigan commit.

NAHL

Attila Lippai , Bismarck Bobcats



High school: Cretin-Derham Hall

Current stats: 3-3-6 in 8gp

5'9 / 181 lb forward

St. Thomas commit.

Kade Kohanski , Bismarck Bobcats



High school: Hermantown

Current stats: 0-1-1 in 7gp

5'10 / 165 lb forward

Uncommitted.

Kade Kohanski (11) of Hermantown skates with the puck against Denfeld on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at Amsoil Arena in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Jordan Ronn , Aberdeen Wings



High school: Champlin Park

Current stats: 2-2-4 in 6gp

5'10 / 174 lb forward

Uncommitted.

Landon Steffen , Aberdeen Wings



High school: Roseville

Current stats: 0-1-1 in 9gp

6'1 / 181 lb forward

Uncommitted.

Tate Pritchard , Austin Bruins



High school: Lakeville South

Current stats: 0-1-1 in 2gp

6'1 / 185 lb forward

Uncommitted.

Andrew Larson , Kenai River Brown Bears



High school: Duluth Denfeld

Current stats: 1-0-1 in 9gp

5'10 / 174 lb forward

Uncommitted.

Will Ingemann , St. Cloud Norsemen



High school: Wayzata

Current stats: .915 / 2.02 in 8gp

5'11 / 179 lb goaltender

St. Thomas commit.

Sam Scheetz , Chippewa Steel



High school: Minnetonka

Current stats: 1-0-1 in 9gp

5'10 / 165 lb forward

Vermont commit. High school junior.

Tyler Lafferty , Chippewa Steel



High school: Lakeville South

Current stats: 0-0-0 in 6gp

6'0 / 170 lb defenseman

Uncommitted.

Andover forward Gavyn Thoreson (12) sends the puck past Lakeville South defender Tyler Lafferty (7) in the first period Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

Ty Tuccitto , New Mexico Ice Wolves



High school: Stillwater

Current stats: 0-0-0 in 3gp

6'4 / 201 lb forward

Uncommitted.

Tyler Hennen , Anchorage Wolverines



High School: Kittson Country Central

Current stats: 2-1-3 in 6gp

5'11 / 150 lb forward

Augustana commit.

Aidan Willis , Chippewa Steel



High school: Lakeville South

Current stats: 0-2-2 in 8gp

5'11 / 176 lb forward

Uncommitted.

Erick Comstock , Wisconsin Windigo



High school: Warroad

Current stats: 0-0-0 in 4gp

5'7 / 165 lb forward

Uncommitted.

Arttu Mollberg (8) of Duluth Denfeld skates against Erick Comstock (2) of Warroad at the Essential Health Duluth Heritage Sports Center Sill Arena on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Will Stauffer , Oklahoma Warriors



High school: Grand Rapids

Current stats: 0-0-0 in 8gp

5'11 / 174 lb defenseman

Uncommitted.

Blake Steenerson , Minot Minotauros



High school: Maple Grove

Current stats: 1-3-4 in 10gp

6'4 / 194 lb forward

Vermont commit.

Tyler Geyer , St. Cloud Norsemen



High school: Gentry Academy

Current stats: 0-0-0 in 3gp

5'11 / 170 lb defenseman

Uncommitted.

Wes Berg , St. Cloud Norsemen



High school: Benilde-St. Margaret's

Current stats: 0-0-0 in 7gp

5'9 / 161 lb Forward

Uncommitted.

Andrew Cumming , St. Cloud Norsemen



High School: St. Cloud

Current stats: 0-2-2 in 9gp

5'10 / 130 lb forward

Uncommitted.

Joe Belisle , New Mexico Ice Wolves



High school: White Bear Lake

Current stats: 0-0-0 in 2gp

5'11 / 165 lb defenseman

Uncommitted.

Carter Krenke , Bismarck Bobcats



High school: Blake

Current stats: 1-0-1 in 2gp

6'5 / 181 lb forward

Uncommitted.

Jake Toll , North Iowa Bulls



High school: Rosemount

Current stats: 0-7-7 in 11gp

6'3 / 171 lb defenseman

Uncommitted.

Zach Howard , Springfield Jr. Blues



High school: St. Thomas Academy

Current stats: 1-2-3 in 8gp

6'1 / 174 lb forward

Uncommitted.

BCHL

Luke Margenau, Trail Smoke Eaters



High school: Maple Grove

Current stats: 0-0-0 in 3gp

5'9 / 170 lb defenseman

Uncommitted

*If we missed anyone on this list, please email sydney@therinklive.com to get their names added*