High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Boys

Minnesota high-schoolers making a splash in junior hockey

Now that the season has ended, multiple skaters have joined USHL, NAHL and BCHL rosters and have made an immediate impact

Cretin-Derham Hall vs Edina_0735.jpg
Cretin-Durham Hall forward Attila Lippai (15) celebrates his goal against Edina with the bench in the first period Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live
Sydney Wolf
Sydney Wolf
Today at 10:36 AM

Now that the high school season is over, multiple Minnesotan skaters have joined various junior hockey rosters for the USHL, NAHL, and even BCHL. Many of these players have made an immediate impact on their respective squads. Find out how they have fared so far in the next step of their hockey journey. Many more will be added to the list over the next few weeks.

*All skaters listed are high school seniors unless noted otherwise*

USHL/NTDP

Jayson Shaugabay , Green Bay Gamblers

  • High school: Warroad
  • Current stats: 2-13-15 in 22gp
  • 5'9 / 168 lb forward
  • Minnesota Duluth commit.

Alex Lunski , Omaha Lancers

  • High school: Minnetonka
  • Current stats: 0-0-0 in 6gp
  • 6'4 / 190 lb forward
  • St. Thomas commit. High school junior.

Ben Miller , Omaha Lancers

  • High school: Hill-Murray
  • Current stats: 0-0-0 in 5gp
  • 6'1 / 185 lb forward
  • Northeastern commit. High school junior.

Drew Stewart , Cedar Rapids RoughRiders

  • High school: Benilde-St. Margaret's
  • Current stats: 1-0-1 in 2gp
  • 5'7 / 152 lb forward
  • Notre Dame commit. High school junior.

Jake Fisher , Fargo Force

  • High School: Cretin-Derham Hall
  • Current stats: 0-0-0 in 9gp
  • 6'2 / 187 lb center
  • Denver commit.
    Prior Lake vs Cretin-Derham Hall_0302.jpg
    Cretin-Derham Hall forward Jake Fisher (18) passes around Prior Lake defenseman Richard Carsten (10) during the first period Thursday, March 10, 2022, in the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
    Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

Tommy Cronin , Madison Capitols

  • High school: St. Thomas Academy
  • Current stats: 0-0-0 in 6gp
  • 5'10 / 176 lb forward
  • Colgate commit.

Finn Brink , Madison Capitols

  • High school: Maple Grove
  • Current stats: 7-6-13 in 21gp
  • 5'9 / 179 lb forward
  • Wisconsin commit.

Colton Jamieson , Madison Capitols

  • High school: Cretin-Derham Hall
  • Current stats: 1-2-3 in 9gp
  • 6'1 / 185 lb defenseman
  • St. Thomas commit

Jackson Nevers , Waterloo Black Hawks

  • High school: Edina
  • Current stats: 0-0-0 in 3gp
  • 6'0 / 182 lb forward
  • Minnesota commit. High school junior.

Javon Moore , Sioux Falls Stampede

  • High school: Minnetonka
  • Current stats: 0-0-0 in 1gp
  • 6'2 / 181 lb forward
  • Minnesota commit. High school junior.

Liam Hupka , Sioux City Musketeers

  • High school: Minnetonka
  • Current stats: 0-1-1 in 19gp
  • 6'3 / 174 lb defenseman
  • Uncommitted.

Chase Cheslock , Omaha Lancers

  • High school: Rogers
  • Current stats: 1-3-4 in 10gp
  • 6'3 / 205 lb defenseman
  • St. Thomas commit

Sam Ranallo , Youngstown Phantoms

  • High school: Rogers
  • Current stats: 0-2-2 in 10gp
  • 5'11 / 154 lb forward
  • Uncommitted

Gavyn Thoreson , Waterloo Black Hawks

  • High school: Andover
  • Current stats: 8-10-18 in 19gp
  • 5'8 / 183 lb forward
  • St. Cloud State commit

Cayden Casey , Des Moines Buccaneers

  • High school: Andover
  • Current stats: 2-1-3 in 12gp
  • 6'1 / 174 lb forward
  • St. Lawrence commit
  • Also was 4-3-7 in 13gp in the NAHL (North Iowa)

Cooper Conway , Green Bay Gamblers

  • High school: Andover
  • Current stats: 0-0-0 in 6gp
  • 6'0 / 163 lb forward
  • Colorado College commit

Carson Pilgrim , NTDP (U17/USHL)

  • High school: Warroad
  • Called up to the squad for a few games. Earned a shootout game winner on April 2.
  • 5'10 / 155 lb forward
  • Uncommitted. High school junior.
    Mahtomedi vs Warroad_1872.jpg
    Warroad forward Carson Pilgrim (18) celebrates his hat trick with fans as hats rain onto the ice against Mahtomedi in the second period Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
    Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

Hampton Slukynsky , NTDP (U18/USHL)

  • High school: Warroad
  • Called up to the squad for a few games. Made 23 saves on 23 shots on March 28.
  • 6'1 / 170 lb goaltender
  • Northern Michigan commit.

NAHL

Attila Lippai , Bismarck Bobcats

  • High school: Cretin-Derham Hall
  • Current stats: 3-3-6 in 8gp
  • 5'9 / 181 lb forward
  • St. Thomas commit.

Kade Kohanski , Bismarck Bobcats

  • High school: Hermantown
  • Current stats: 0-1-1 in 7gp
  • 5'10 / 165 lb forward
  • Uncommitted.
    Hermantown boy’s hockey dominates Denfeld, 11-0 to capture Section 7A championship
    Kade Kohanski (11) of Hermantown skates with the puck against Denfeld on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at Amsoil Arena in Duluth.
    Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Jordan Ronn , Aberdeen Wings

  • High school: Champlin Park
  • Current stats: 2-2-4 in 6gp
  • 5'10 / 174 lb forward
  • Uncommitted.

Landon Steffen , Aberdeen Wings

  • High school: Roseville
  • Current stats: 0-1-1 in 9gp
  • 6'1 / 181 lb forward
  • Uncommitted.

Tate Pritchard , Austin Bruins

  • High school: Lakeville South
  • Current stats: 0-1-1 in 2gp
  • 6'1 / 185 lb forward
  • Uncommitted.

Andrew Larson , Kenai River Brown Bears

  • High school: Duluth Denfeld
  • Current stats: 1-0-1 in 9gp
  • 5'10 / 174 lb forward
  • Uncommitted.

Will Ingemann , St. Cloud Norsemen

  • High school: Wayzata
  • Current stats: .915 / 2.02 in 8gp
  • 5'11 / 179 lb goaltender
  • St. Thomas commit.

Sam Scheetz , Chippewa Steel

  • High school: Minnetonka
  • Current stats: 1-0-1 in 9gp
  • 5'10 / 165 lb forward
  • Vermont commit. High school junior.

Tyler Lafferty , Chippewa Steel

  • High school: Lakeville South
  • Current stats: 0-0-0 in 6gp
  • 6'0 / 170 lb defenseman
  • Uncommitted.
    Lakeville South vs Andover_0793.jpg
    Andover forward Gavyn Thoreson (12) sends the puck past Lakeville South defender Tyler Lafferty (7) in the first period Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
    Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

Ty Tuccitto , New Mexico Ice Wolves

  • High school: Stillwater
  • Current stats: 0-0-0 in 3gp
  • 6'4 / 201 lb forward
  • Uncommitted.

Tyler Hennen , Anchorage Wolverines

  • High School: Kittson Country Central
  • Current stats: 2-1-3 in 6gp
  • 5'11 / 150 lb forward
  • Augustana commit.

Aidan Willis , Chippewa Steel

  • High school: Lakeville South
  • Current stats: 0-2-2 in 8gp
  • 5'11 / 176 lb forward
  • Uncommitted.

Erick Comstock , Wisconsin Windigo

  • High school: Warroad
  • Current stats: 0-0-0 in 4gp
  • 5'7 / 165 lb forward
  • Uncommitted.
    high school boys play hockey
    Arttu Mollberg (8) of Duluth Denfeld skates against Erick Comstock (2) of Warroad at the Essential Health Duluth Heritage Sports Center Sill Arena on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Duluth.
    Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Will Stauffer , Oklahoma Warriors

  • High school: Grand Rapids
  • Current stats: 0-0-0 in 8gp
  • 5'11 / 174 lb defenseman
  • Uncommitted.

Blake Steenerson , Minot Minotauros

  • High school: Maple Grove
  • Current stats: 1-3-4 in 10gp
  • 6'4 / 194 lb forward
  • Vermont commit.

Tyler Geyer , St. Cloud Norsemen

  • High school: Gentry Academy
  • Current stats: 0-0-0 in 3gp
  • 5'11 / 170 lb defenseman
  • Uncommitted.

Wes Berg , St. Cloud Norsemen

  • High school: Benilde-St. Margaret's
  • Current stats: 0-0-0 in 7gp
  • 5'9 / 161 lb Forward
  • Uncommitted.

Andrew Cumming , St. Cloud Norsemen

  • High School: St. Cloud
  • Current stats: 0-2-2 in 9gp
  • 5'10 / 130 lb forward
  • Uncommitted.

Joe Belisle , New Mexico Ice Wolves

  • High school: White Bear Lake
  • Current stats: 0-0-0 in 2gp
  • 5'11 / 165 lb defenseman
  • Uncommitted.

Carter Krenke , Bismarck Bobcats

  • High school: Blake
  • Current stats: 1-0-1 in 2gp
  • 6'5 / 181 lb forward
  • Uncommitted.

Jake Toll , North Iowa Bulls

  • High school: Rosemount
  • Current stats: 0-7-7 in 11gp
  • 6'3 / 171 lb defenseman
  • Uncommitted.

Zach Howard , Springfield Jr. Blues

  • High school: St. Thomas Academy
  • Current stats: 1-2-3 in 8gp
  • 6'1 / 174 lb forward
  • Uncommitted.

BCHL

Luke Margenau, Trail Smoke Eaters

  • High school: Maple Grove
  • Current stats: 0-0-0 in 3gp
  • 5'9 / 170 lb defenseman
  • Uncommitted

*If we missed anyone on this list, please email sydney@therinklive.com to get their names added*

Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
Sydney Wolf is a reporter for The Rink Live, primarily covering youth and high school hockey. She joined the team in November of 2021 and graduated from St. Cloud State University with a degree in Mass Communications and a minor in Writing and Rhetoric Studies.
