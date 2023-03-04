Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Boys

Minnesota boys state tournament field set, brackets released

Find out which 16 teams are headed to St. Paul for the 2023 state tournament and who they'll match up against in the quarterfinals.

Hill-Murry vs Andover_0179.jpg
Hill-Murray players are stunned as a shoot by Andover forward Gavyn Thoreson (12) made it through during the first period Friday, March 11, 2022, in the State Boys Hockey Tournament at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live
Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
March 04, 2023 12:34 PM

ST. PAUL — The state tournament field is set and brackets have been released for both Class A and AA.

Class A

No. 1 Warroad (27-0-1)

No. 2 Hermantown (25-2-1)

mshsl page boys promo image.jpg
The Tourney 2023
Minnesota State High School Hockey Tournament coverage including game recaps, photos, brackets, schedules and more from The Rink Live
February 12, 2023 08:55 PM

No. 3 Mahtomedi (20-8)

No. 4 Orono (23-5)

ADVERTISEMENT

No. 5 Northfield (23-5)

Luverne (21-6-1)

Alexandria (14-12-1)

St. Cloud Cathedral (16-12)

Class AA

No. 1 Minnetonka (26-2)

  • 2-1 2OT win over Chanhassen in Section 2AA final

No. 2 Maple Grove (22-5-1)

No. 3 Edina (20-6-1)

  • 2-1 win over Wayzata in Section 6AA final
    Edina vs Maple Grove_0842.jpg
    Edina forward Jackson Nevers (18) tries to work the puck around Maple Grove forward Nathan Jaglo (14) during the third period Thursday, March 10, 2022, in the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
    Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

No. 4 Andover (21-6-1)

ADVERTISEMENT

No. 5 Lakeville South (21-6-1)

Cretin-Derham Hall (18-9-1)

Moorhead (19-9)

Hill-Murray (14-13-1)

  • 3-0 win over Gentry Academy in Section 4AA final
MORE FROM SYDNEY WOLF

Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
Sydney Wolf is a reporter for The Rink Live, primarily covering youth hockey. She joined the team in November of 2021 and graduated from St. Cloud State University with a B.S. in Mass Communications and a minor in Writing and Rhetoric Studies and was a part of the University Honors Program.
What to read next
Maple Grove vs Andover_0144.jpg
Minnesota Boys
Minnesota Boys High School Hockey Streaming Schedule
Follow this page for updates on live stream broadcast information for boys high school hockey teams from all around the State of Hockey!
March 04, 2023 12:50 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
Hill-Murry vs Andover_0753.jpg
Minnesota Boys
2023 Minnesota State High School League Boys Hockey Section & State Tournament Brackets
Follow the MSHSL boys hockey postseason with brackets from every section and state tournament information.
March 04, 2023 10:55 AM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
0-REAL GAME WINNING SHOT-DSC_2705.JPG
Minnesota Boys
Alexandria overcomes adversity to win Section 6A title in OT over Fergus Falls
The Cardinals fell behind early, but with the determination that helped them turn their season after a 1-9 start, the Cardinals rallied for their second straight Section 6A title.
March 03, 2023 01:29 AM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
high school boys play ice hockey
Minnesota Boys
Duluth East gets ‘Coopered’ in section final loss to Andover
Andover’s Cooper Conway scored four second-period goals to lead the Huskies back to the Class AA tournament next week.
March 03, 2023 12:03 AM
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb