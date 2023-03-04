Minnesota boys state tournament field set, brackets released
Find out which 16 teams are headed to St. Paul for the 2023 state tournament and who they'll match up against in the quarterfinals.
ST. PAUL — The state tournament field is set and brackets have been released for both Class A and AA.
Class A
No. 1 Warroad (27-0-1)
- 5-1 win over East Grand Forks in Section 8A final
March 3, 2023
No. 2 Hermantown (25-2-1)
- 3-1 win over Rock Ridge in Section 7A final
The Hermantown Hawks are the Section 7A Champions!@HAHA_Hockey @DNTSportsTeam @duluthnews @TheRinkLive pic.twitter.com/IOxRwzwWNk— Dan Williamson (@Dan_Williamson) March 2, 2023
No. 3 Mahtomedi (20-8)
- 3-1 win over Chisago Lakes in Section 4A final
Section 4A Champs! pic.twitter.com/TYngJ5JAQn— Mahtomedi Zephyrs Hockey (@ZephyrsBoysPuck) March 3, 2023
No. 4 Orono (23-5)
- 4-1 win over Delano in Section 2A final
SEE YOU IN ST. PAUL🎟🤛🏻❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌ pic.twitter.com/qshqm9zXRy— Orono Boys Hockey (@Oronoboyshockey) March 4, 2023
No. 5 Northfield (23-5)
- 6-0 win over New Prague in Section 1A final
TREKKED!!!— Northfield Hockey (@NHSBoysHockey) March 2, 2023
See y’all in Saint Paul! #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/EVtArpZBW3
Luverne (21-6-1)
- 4-2 win over New Ulm in Section 3A final
For the first time ever, both @LHSPuckSquad's girls and boys teams make it to state in the same season! pic.twitter.com/T86o5ZnJeD— The Rink Live (@TheRinkLive) March 2, 2023
Alexandria (14-12-1)
- 5-4 OT win over Fergus Falls in Section 6A final
March 3, 2023
St. Cloud Cathedral (16-12)
- 4-3 2OT win over Little Falls in Section 5A final
The @CHSPuckSquad draw #1 @WarroadHShockey for round one of the #Tourney23. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:00 pm on Wednesday! #CW2 pic.twitter.com/ZE0zEisljk— Cathedral Hockey (@CHSPuckSquad) March 4, 2023
Class AA
No. 1 Minnetonka (26-2)
- 2-1 2OT win over Chanhassen in Section 2AA final
Minnetonka is headed to the State Tournament after beating Chanhassen in a double-OT thriller!— Da Beauty League (@DaBeautyLeague) March 3, 2023
Nothing better than Minnesota High School Hockey
pic.twitter.com/x3iD3A8PY5
No. 2 Maple Grove (22-5-1)
- 7-3 win over Rogers in Section 5AA final
Section 5AA Champions! 🍁 pic.twitter.com/kF9vIR137Q— MGCrimsonHockey (@MGCrimsonHockey) March 3, 2023
No. 3 Edina (20-6-1)
- 2-1 win over Wayzata in Section 6AA final
No. 4 Andover (21-6-1)
- 7-2 win over Duluth East in Section 7AA final
🥺🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/OtbW2BN2bx— Andover Boys Hockey (@andoverhshockey) March 3, 2023
No. 5 Lakeville South (21-6-1)
- 4-1 win over Lakeville North in Section 1AA final
For a 5th straight season, @LSHSBoysHockey are headed back to the ❌!!!! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/kUUMagjNfr— LSHSCougarsLive (@LSHSCougarsLive) March 3, 2023
Cretin-Derham Hall (18-9-1)
- 4-2 win over St. Thomas Academy in Section 3AA final
March 2, 2023
Moorhead (19-9)
- 8-1 win over Roseau in Section 8AA final
Big win for @Spud_Hockey tonight to book their fifth straight trip to St. Paul! pic.twitter.com/fZpeZHod0n— The Rink Live (@TheRinkLive) March 3, 2023
Hill-Murray (14-13-1)
- 3-0 win over Gentry Academy in Section 4AA final
Hill-Murray, playing in 18th straight section final, headed back to state with 3-0 shutout win over Gentry Academy.https://t.co/nFfn3uvOad pic.twitter.com/5nQ0EpZYdk— Legacy Hockey (@Legacy_Hockey) March 4, 2023