Minnesota Boys High School Hockey Streaming Schedule

With the high school season back in full swing, The Rink Live wants to keep you updated on where to watch all the latest high school boys hockey action. This page will be updated throughout the season to reflect where to watch or listen to streaming games online.

Unless otherwise noted, these games are not being streamed by The Rink Live. Please contact the streaming services/teams directly if you have any issues.

If we're missing information about where to watch your team's games, contact The Rink Live and we'll add it to our database or reach out to us on social media and we'll get it updated. If you'd be interested in streaming games with The Rink Live, please fill out our inquiry form .

If you're looking for the girls hockey stream list, the Minnesota High School Girls Streaming Schedule is available at the link below.

Minnesota Girls Minnesota High School Girls Hockey Streaming Schedule Follow this page for updates on live stream broadcast information from all around the State of Hockey!

($) = Paid Stream

Monday, December 19

Chisago Lakes vs. Osseo | 5:30 PM CST

Grafton/Park River (N.D.) vs. Crookston | 6:00 PM CST ($)

St. Paul Academy vs. Tartan | 7:00 PM CST

Tuesday, December 20

Windom vs. Fairmont | 5:00 PM CST ($)

Roseville vs. Chisago Lakes | 6:00 PM CST ($)

Lake of the Woods vs. Red Lake Falls | 6:00 PM CST

Moorhead vs. STMA | 6:00 PM CST

La Crescent-Hokah vs. Winona | 6:30 PM CST

Ely vs. International Falls | 7:00 PM CST ($)

Grand Rapids vs. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton | 7:00 PM CST ($)

Albert Lea vs. Sauk Rapids-Rice | 7:00 PM CST

Hudson vs. Blaine | 7:00 PM CST ($)

Proctor vs. Duluth Marshall | 7:00 PM CST ($)

St. Louis Park vs. Holy Angels | 7:00 PM CST ($)

Eagan vs. Apple Valley/Burnsville | 7:00 PM CST ($)

Princeton vs. Becker/Big Lake | 7:00 PM CST

Simley vs. Bloomington Kennedy | 7:00 PM CST ($)

St. Cloud vs. Buffalo | 7:00 PM CST ($)

Anoka vs. Cambridge-Isanti | 7:00 PM CST ($)

Andover vs. Duluth East | 7:00 PM CST ($)

Northern Edge vs. Forest Lake | 7:00 PM CST

Owatonna vs. Gentry Academy | 7:00 PM CST ($)

Southwest Christian/Richfield vs. Hopkins | 7:00 PM CST ($)

Detroit Lakes vs. Morris/Benson | 7:00 PM CST

Alexandria vs. Northern Lakes | 7:00 PM CST ($)

Monticello vs. Pine City Area | 7:00 PM CST

Mora/Milaca vs. Prairie Centre | 7:00 PM CST

Holy Family vs. Providence Academy | 7:00 PM CST ($)

Irondale vs. Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper | 7:00 PM CST

Red Wing vs. Rochester Lourdes | 7:00 PM CST ($)

Farmington vs. Rosemount | 7:00 PM CST ($)

Chaska vs. Shakopee | 7:00 PM CST

Park of Cottage Grove vs. Spring Lake Park | 7:00 PM CST ($)

Delano vs. St. Cloud Cathedral | 7:00 PM CST ($)

Mahtomedi vs. Stillwater | 7:00 PM CST ($)

White Bear Lake vs. Totino-Grace | 7:00 PM CST ($)

Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato vs. Waconia | 7:00 PM CST

Park Rapids vs. Wadena-Deer Creek | 7:00 PM CST ($)

Faribault vs. Waseca | 7:00 PM CST ($)

Redwood Valley vs. Worthington | 7:00 PM CST ($)

Rock Ridge vs. Superior | 7:00 PM CST

Maple Grove vs. Centennial | 7:00 PM CST

Breckenridge/Wahpeton vs. MayPort (N.D.) | 7:00 PM CST

South St. Paul vs. Coon Rapids | 7:00 PM CST

Little Falls vs. Brainerd | 7:15 PM CST ($)

Lakeville North vs. Cretin-Derham Hall | 7:15 PM CST

Minnesota River vs. Mankato East/Loyola | 7:15 PM CST ($)

Northfield vs. New Prague | 7:15 PM CST ($)

Rochester Century vs. Rochester John Marshall | 7:15 PM CST ($)

River Lakes vs. Fergus Falls | 7:15 PM CST

Benilde-St. Margaret's vs. Blake | 7:30 PM CST ($)

Hermantown vs. Duluth Denfeld | 7:30 PM CST ($)

Bemidji vs. East Grand Forks | 7:30 PM CST ($)

New Ulm vs. Hutchinson | 7:30 PM CST ($)

Warroad vs. Thief River Falls | 7:30 PM CST

Marshall vs. Willmar | 7:30 PM CST

Wednesday, December 21

St. Louis Park vs. Bloomington Kennedy | 7:00 PM CST ($)

Gentry Academy vs. Eastview | 7:00 PM CST

Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper vs. St. Paul Highland Park | 7:00 PM CST ($)

Eden Prairie vs. Wayzata | 7:00 PM CST ($)

Breck vs. Holy Angels | 7:00 PM CST ($)

Thursday, December 22

Woodbury vs. Stillwater | 2:30 PM CST ($)

Ashland vs. Ely | 6:00 PM CST ($)

Cambridge-Isanti vs. North Shore | 6:00 PM CST

Red Lake Falls vs. Park Rapids | 6:00 PM CST ($)

Bemidji vs. Roseau | 6:00 PM CST ($)

Forest Lake vs. Chisago Lakes | 6:30 PM CST ($)

Hill-Murray vs. Benilde-St. Margaret's | 7:00 PM CST ($)

East Ridge vs. Coon Rapids | 7:00 PM CST

Duluth Denfeld vs. Grand Rapids | 7:00 PM CST ($)

St. Paul Academy vs. Simley | 7:00 PM CST

Sauk Rapids-Rice vs. Wadena-Deer Creek | 7:00 PM CST ($)

Spring Lake Park vs. Bloomington Jefferson | 7:00 PM CST ($)

Champlin Park vs. Centennial | 7:00 PM CST

Minnetonka vs. Chaska | 7:00 PM CST ($)

Mounds View vs. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton | 7:00 PM CST ($)

St. Thomas Academy vs. Cretin-Derham Hall | 7:00 PM CST

Hastings vs. Dodge County | 7:00 PM CST

Duluth East vs. Duluth Marshall | 7:00 PM CST ($)

Proctor vs. Hibbing/Chisholm | 7:00 PM CST

Delano vs. Holy Family | 7:00 PM CST

Shakopee vs. Lakeville South | 7:00 PM CST

New Ulm vs. Mound Westonka | 7:00 PM CST

Pine City Area vs. Northern Edge | 7:00 PM CST

Becker/Big Lake vs. Northern Lakes | 7:00 PM CST ($)

Hermantown vs. Orono | 7:00 PM CST

Rochester Century vs. Owatonna | 7:00 PM CST

Chanhassen vs. Prior Lake | 7:00 PM CST ($)

Buffalo vs. Rogers | 7:00 PM CST

White Bear Lake vs. Rosemount | 7:00 PM CST ($)

Waconia vs. Southwest Christian/Richfield | 7:00 PM CST

Elk River/Zimmerman vs. STMA | 7:00 PM CST

Rochester John Marshall vs. Two Rivers | 7:00 PM CST

Luverne vs. Worthington | 7:00 PM CST ($)

Little Falls vs. Princeton | 7:15 PM CST ($)

Brainerd vs. Sartell-St. Stephen | 7:15 PM CST ($)

St. Cloud vs. Alexandria | 7:15 PM CST

Fairmont vs. Austin | 7:15 PM CST ($)

Farmington vs. Rochester Mayo | 7:15 PM CST

Crookston vs. Thief River Falls | 7:30 PM CST

East Grand Forks vs. Grand Forks Red River (N.D.) | 7:30 PM CST

Mankato West vs. Mankato East/Loyola | 7:30 PM CST ($)

Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato vs. Marshall | 7:30 PM CST

Anoka vs. Roseville | 7:30 PM CST ($)

New Prague vs. Rochester Lourdes | 7:45 PM CST ($)

Friday, December 23

Minneapolis vs. St. Louis Park | 7:00 PM CST ($)

Tartan vs. Irondale | 7:30 PM CST ($)

Hastings vs. Rochester Century | 11:45 PM CST

Saturday, December 24

No Games Scheduled

Sunday, December 25

No Games Scheduled