Minnesota Boys High School Hockey Streaming Schedule
Follow this page for updates on live stream broadcast information for boys high school hockey teams from all around the State of Hockey!
With the high school season back in full swing, The Rink Live wants to keep you updated on where to watch all the latest high school boys hockey action. This page will be updated throughout the season to reflect where to watch or listen to streaming games online.
Unless otherwise noted, these games are not being streamed by The Rink Live. Please contact the streaming services/teams directly if you have any issues.
If we're missing information about where to watch your team's games, contact The Rink Live and we'll add it to our database or reach out to us on social media and we'll get it updated. If you'd be interested in streaming games with The Rink Live, please fill out our inquiry form .
If you're looking for the girls hockey stream list, the Minnesota High School Girls Streaming Schedule is available at the link below.
($) = Paid Stream
Monday, December 19
Chisago Lakes vs. Osseo | 5:30 PM CST
Grafton/Park River (N.D.) vs. Crookston | 6:00 PM CST ($)
St. Paul Academy vs. Tartan | 7:00 PM CST
Tuesday, December 20
Windom vs. Fairmont | 5:00 PM CST ($)
Roseville vs. Chisago Lakes | 6:00 PM CST ($)
Lake of the Woods vs. Red Lake Falls | 6:00 PM CST
Moorhead vs. STMA | 6:00 PM CST
La Crescent-Hokah vs. Winona | 6:30 PM CST
Ely vs. International Falls | 7:00 PM CST ($)
Grand Rapids vs. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton | 7:00 PM CST ($)
Albert Lea vs. Sauk Rapids-Rice | 7:00 PM CST
Hudson vs. Blaine | 7:00 PM CST ($)
Proctor vs. Duluth Marshall | 7:00 PM CST ($)
St. Louis Park vs. Holy Angels | 7:00 PM CST ($)
Eagan vs. Apple Valley/Burnsville | 7:00 PM CST ($)
Princeton vs. Becker/Big Lake | 7:00 PM CST
Simley vs. Bloomington Kennedy | 7:00 PM CST ($)
St. Cloud vs. Buffalo | 7:00 PM CST ($)
Anoka vs. Cambridge-Isanti | 7:00 PM CST ($)
Andover vs. Duluth East | 7:00 PM CST ($)
Northern Edge vs. Forest Lake | 7:00 PM CST
Owatonna vs. Gentry Academy | 7:00 PM CST ($)
Southwest Christian/Richfield vs. Hopkins | 7:00 PM CST ($)
Detroit Lakes vs. Morris/Benson | 7:00 PM CST
Alexandria vs. Northern Lakes | 7:00 PM CST ($)
Monticello vs. Pine City Area | 7:00 PM CST
Mora/Milaca vs. Prairie Centre | 7:00 PM CST
Holy Family vs. Providence Academy | 7:00 PM CST ($)
Irondale vs. Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper | 7:00 PM CST
Red Wing vs. Rochester Lourdes | 7:00 PM CST ($)
Farmington vs. Rosemount | 7:00 PM CST ($)
Chaska vs. Shakopee | 7:00 PM CST
Park of Cottage Grove vs. Spring Lake Park | 7:00 PM CST ($)
Delano vs. St. Cloud Cathedral | 7:00 PM CST ($)
Mahtomedi vs. Stillwater | 7:00 PM CST ($)
White Bear Lake vs. Totino-Grace | 7:00 PM CST ($)
Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato vs. Waconia | 7:00 PM CST
Park Rapids vs. Wadena-Deer Creek | 7:00 PM CST ($)
Faribault vs. Waseca | 7:00 PM CST ($)
Redwood Valley vs. Worthington | 7:00 PM CST ($)
Rock Ridge vs. Superior | 7:00 PM CST
Maple Grove vs. Centennial | 7:00 PM CST
Breckenridge/Wahpeton vs. MayPort (N.D.) | 7:00 PM CST
South St. Paul vs. Coon Rapids | 7:00 PM CST
Little Falls vs. Brainerd | 7:15 PM CST ($)
Lakeville North vs. Cretin-Derham Hall | 7:15 PM CST
Minnesota River vs. Mankato East/Loyola | 7:15 PM CST ($)
Northfield vs. New Prague | 7:15 PM CST ($)
Rochester Century vs. Rochester John Marshall | 7:15 PM CST ($)
River Lakes vs. Fergus Falls | 7:15 PM CST
Benilde-St. Margaret's vs. Blake | 7:30 PM CST ($)
Hermantown vs. Duluth Denfeld | 7:30 PM CST ($)
Bemidji vs. East Grand Forks | 7:30 PM CST ($)
New Ulm vs. Hutchinson | 7:30 PM CST ($)
Warroad vs. Thief River Falls | 7:30 PM CST
Marshall vs. Willmar | 7:30 PM CST
Wednesday, December 21
St. Louis Park vs. Bloomington Kennedy | 7:00 PM CST ($)
Gentry Academy vs. Eastview | 7:00 PM CST
Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper vs. St. Paul Highland Park | 7:00 PM CST ($)
Eden Prairie vs. Wayzata | 7:00 PM CST ($)
Breck vs. Holy Angels | 7:00 PM CST ($)
Thursday, December 22
Woodbury vs. Stillwater | 2:30 PM CST ($)
Ashland vs. Ely | 6:00 PM CST ($)
Cambridge-Isanti vs. North Shore | 6:00 PM CST
Red Lake Falls vs. Park Rapids | 6:00 PM CST ($)
Bemidji vs. Roseau | 6:00 PM CST ($)
Forest Lake vs. Chisago Lakes | 6:30 PM CST ($)
Hill-Murray vs. Benilde-St. Margaret's | 7:00 PM CST ($)
East Ridge vs. Coon Rapids | 7:00 PM CST
Duluth Denfeld vs. Grand Rapids | 7:00 PM CST ($)
St. Paul Academy vs. Simley | 7:00 PM CST
Sauk Rapids-Rice vs. Wadena-Deer Creek | 7:00 PM CST ($)
Spring Lake Park vs. Bloomington Jefferson | 7:00 PM CST ($)
Champlin Park vs. Centennial | 7:00 PM CST
Minnetonka vs. Chaska | 7:00 PM CST ($)
Mounds View vs. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton | 7:00 PM CST ($)
St. Thomas Academy vs. Cretin-Derham Hall | 7:00 PM CST
Hastings vs. Dodge County | 7:00 PM CST
Duluth East vs. Duluth Marshall | 7:00 PM CST ($)
Proctor vs. Hibbing/Chisholm | 7:00 PM CST
Delano vs. Holy Family | 7:00 PM CST
Shakopee vs. Lakeville South | 7:00 PM CST
New Ulm vs. Mound Westonka | 7:00 PM CST
Pine City Area vs. Northern Edge | 7:00 PM CST
Becker/Big Lake vs. Northern Lakes | 7:00 PM CST ($)
Hermantown vs. Orono | 7:00 PM CST
Rochester Century vs. Owatonna | 7:00 PM CST
Chanhassen vs. Prior Lake | 7:00 PM CST ($)
Buffalo vs. Rogers | 7:00 PM CST
White Bear Lake vs. Rosemount | 7:00 PM CST ($)
Waconia vs. Southwest Christian/Richfield | 7:00 PM CST
Elk River/Zimmerman vs. STMA | 7:00 PM CST
Rochester John Marshall vs. Two Rivers | 7:00 PM CST
Luverne vs. Worthington | 7:00 PM CST ($)
Little Falls vs. Princeton | 7:15 PM CST ($)
Brainerd vs. Sartell-St. Stephen | 7:15 PM CST ($)
St. Cloud vs. Alexandria | 7:15 PM CST
Fairmont vs. Austin | 7:15 PM CST ($)
Farmington vs. Rochester Mayo | 7:15 PM CST
Crookston vs. Thief River Falls | 7:30 PM CST
East Grand Forks vs. Grand Forks Red River (N.D.) | 7:30 PM CST
Mankato West vs. Mankato East/Loyola | 7:30 PM CST ($)
Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato vs. Marshall | 7:30 PM CST
Anoka vs. Roseville | 7:30 PM CST ($)
New Prague vs. Rochester Lourdes | 7:45 PM CST ($)
Friday, December 23
Minneapolis vs. St. Louis Park | 7:00 PM CST ($)
Tartan vs. Irondale | 7:30 PM CST ($)
Hastings vs. Rochester Century | 11:45 PM CST
Saturday, December 24
No Games Scheduled
Sunday, December 25
No Games Scheduled