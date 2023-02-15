Minneapolis wins on the road against Chisago Lakes Wildcats

Minneapolis won the road game against the Chisago Lakes Wildcats 4-1 on Monday.

The visiting Minneapolis players opened strong, right after the puck drop with Will Pankratz scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Will Anderson.

The Minneapolis players increased the lead to 2-0 early into the second period when Ozzie Snodgrass scored.

The Minneapolis players made it 3-0 with a goal from Joel Hanson.

Ben Kerkow narrowed the gap to 3-1 early in the third period, assisted by Andrew Swanson and Max Bobrowski.

Andrew Lybeck increased the lead to 4-1 late into the third, assisted by Cody Kelker and Nick Anderson.

Next up:

In the next round on Thursday, the Wildcats will face Providence Academy at home at 7 p.m. CST at Chisago Lakes Ice Arena, while the Minneapolis players hosts Hopkins at 7 p.m. CST at Duluth East Greyhounds.