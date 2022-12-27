Minneapolis wins at home against Roseville Area Raiders

Minneapolis won the home game against the Roseville Area Raiders 4-1 on Monday.

The hosting Minneapolis players took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Will Pankratz. Hank Davis assisted.

Ronan Davis scored early into the second period, assisted by Will Anderson.

Raiders' Landon Steffen tallied a goal in the second period, making the score 2-1. Leo Wachtler and Egan Hiber assisted.

Maverick Knoke increased the lead to 3-1 in the third period, assisted by Ronan Davis.

Ozzie Snodgrass increased the lead to 4-1 six minutes later, assisted by Will Anderson and John Bebler.

Next games:

On Tuesday, the Minneapolis players will host the Stars at 11 a.m. CST at National Sports Center and the Raiders will play against the Mustangs at 1:30 p.m. CST at National Sports Center.