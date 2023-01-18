Minneapolis wins against Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato Dragons in overtime

It was a long and winding road for Minneapolis at home against the Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato Dragons in the game on Tuesday. Minneapolis won in overtime 4-3.

Minneapolis' Ozzie Snodgrass scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Andrew Lybeck. Matthew Walsh and Nick Anderson assisted.

The Minneapolis' players Cooper Cirone increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first, assisted by Joel Hanson and Ozzie Snodgrass.

The Dragons scored three goals in second period an held the lead 3-2 going in to the second break.

Will Anderson tied the game 3-3 early into the third period, assisted by Matthew Walsh and Nick Anderson. The game went to overtime.

Just over one minutes in, Ozzie Snodgrass scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Will Anderson and Will Pankratz.

This makes an impressive four straight victories for the Minneapolis players.

Next games:

The Minneapolis players travels to Bloomington Kennedy on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Bloomington Ice Garden. The Dragons will face Minnesota River on Saturday at 4 p.m. CST at LeSueur Community Center.