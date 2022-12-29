Minneapolis wins against Breck Mustangs in overtime

With no decisive score in regulation, Minneapolis' home game against the Breck Mustangs ran into overtime on Thursday. Minneapolis snatched the win with a final score of 4-3.

Minneapolis' Ozzie Snodgrass scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Mustangs took the lead when Ben Amato scored assisted by Luke Kern.

Minneapolis' players Nick Anderson tallied a goal halfway through, making the score 1-1. Maverick Knoke and Will Pankratz assisted.

The Minneapolis players made it 2-1 halfway through when Riley Naughton scored the first goal, assisted by Rex Kronick.

The Mustangs made it 2-2 with a goal from Erik Nordseth.

Nate Miller took the lead early into the third period, assisted by Garrett Trench and Paddy Greene.

Nick Anderson tied it up 3-3 two minutes later, assisted by Joel Hanson and Ronan Davis. The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 5:39 before Ozzie Snodgrass scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Hank Davis.

Next games:

The Minneapolis players hosts the Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato Dragons on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Parade Ice Garden. The Mustangs will face St. Paul Academy on the road on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Drake Arena.