High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Boys

Minneapolis' winning run ended after game against Breck Mustangs

Minneapolis' run of six straight wins ended on the road against the Breck Mustangs. Saturday's game at Breck/Anderson Arena finished 2-2.

img_500235356_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 28, 2023 09:09 PM
Share

Minneapolis' run of six straight wins ended on the road against the Breck Mustangs. Saturday's game at Breck/Anderson Arena finished 2-2.

Next games:

On Tuesday, the Mustangs will host the Lions at 7:30 p.m. CST at Breck School Anderson Ice Arena and the Minneapolis players will play against the Scots at 7 p.m. CST at Duluth East Greyhounds.

Related Topics: MINNEAPOLIS